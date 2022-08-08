Up to 20% OFF! TudoAzul offers discounts on partner tickets through Interline

Opportunity!🎉 O All blue is offering up to 20% discount on redeeming airline tickets at interline, Azul’s online platform for issuing tickets with several partner airlines. But watch out! To take advantage of the campaign, it is necessary to accelerate the pace because it is valid only today (08).

Only today (08), TudoAzul is offering up to 20% off on airline tickets redeemed with points from the loyalty program through Interline. The score shown is already discounted.

Taxes and emission or airport fees (boarding tax), as well as usually optional expenses, such as extra services for passengers, insurance, accommodation and personal expenses are not included.

How to make your redemption

To carry out your rescue, it is very simple. Just have TudoAzul points in your account and follow the steps below:

Access the Interline website; Search for the desired segments to fly with partners, such as TAP, Turkish and United; and Complete your rescue!

Examples

Before the offer goes into effect, we took some prints of the full fare to be able to make comparisons and, as you can see, the discount of up to 20% is already automatically applied to selected segments. See below:

Lisbon (LIS) vs Boston (BOS)

Partner company: TAP Air Portugal

Executive class

Example with the discount applied

Lisbon (LIS) vs Toronto (YYZ)

Partner company: TAP Air Portugal

Executive class

Example with the discount applied

Paris (CDG) vs Istanbul (IST)

Partner airline: Turkish Airlines

Economic class

Example with the discount applied

Istanbul (IST) vs Tbilisi (TBS)

Partner airline: Turkish Airlines

Economic class

Example with the discount applied

Istanbul (IST) vs Doha (DOH)

Partner airline: Turkish Airlines

Economic class

Example with the discount applied

Orlando (MCO) vs Medellin (MDE)

Partner airline: United Airlines

Economic class

Example with the discount applied

We are looking for other opportunities today. If you have rescue suggestions, comment in the comments to help our other readers!

This campaign is, without a doubt, a excellent opportunity for you to redeem your international air ticket with a 20% discount. It is worth mentioning that the campaign is valid only today (08)!

We also remind you that the platform allows the issuance of flights that do not have origin/destination in Brazil. Therefore, during the promotion, it is possible to find great prices in both Economy and Business for you to plan your next vacation around the world. 🌎

Are any readers thinking of taking advantage of this incredible promotion? To issue your ticket, click here.