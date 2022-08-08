support the 247

China International Radio – Despite strong opposition and harsh representations from China, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to China’s Taiwan region. US policymakers described his trip to the island as “a promotion of regional peace”. Afterwards, the G7 foreign ministers released a statement outlining China’s legitimate countermeasures as catalysts for regional tension and calling for a “peaceful settlement of differences between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait”.

By fabricating lies and distorting facts, the instigators of the crisis pose as “defenders of peace” and blame China for the escalation of tension in the Taiwan Strait.

In recent days, more than 100 countries around the world have reaffirmed their adherence to the “One China” principle and expressed their support for China’s efforts to protect sovereignty and territorial integrity. UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized persistence in this principle. The UN General Assembly also reaffirmed compliance with Resolution No. 2758, adopted on October 25, 1971, on the Taiwan question, according to which the government of the People’s Republic of China is recognized as the sole legitimate representative of all of China.

The support of the international community exposed the truth of the growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Pelosi’s visit to the territory is a serious US political provocation against China, with the intention of suppressing Chinese development through the Taiwan issue. This seriously infringes on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and constituted a serious violation of international law and the basic norms of international relations. The United States must take full responsibility for its breach of its word and for the escalation of tensions in the region.

On the other hand, China has made every effort to diplomatically resolve the crisis triggered by the US and maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese government will seek the peaceful reunification of both sides of the Taiwan Strait with the utmost sincerity and the greatest effort. At the same time, China will not tolerate Taiwan’s secession at all. In response to joint provocations by US and Taiwanese authorities, the Chinese army conducts joint combat exercises around the island. In addition, various government departments have also announced appropriate countermeasures. The aim is to protect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and ensure regional peace and stability.

Peace is a common aspiration of humanity, but it cannot be used as a pretext to cover up crimes. Peace is a common value to which all humanity adheres, but it cannot be a sharp weapon to divide the world. Peace is a common destiny for which all humanity strives and not a tool to maintain hegemony.

