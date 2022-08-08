US talks about peace, but acts to undermine it, says Chinese media

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on US talks about peace, but acts to undermine it, says Chinese media 1 Views

Pelosi’s visit to the territory is a serious US political provocation against China.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

French authorities have little hope of saving lost white whale in the River Seine | World

The hopes of saving a lost beluga whale in the Seine River, in France, practically …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved