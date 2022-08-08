Vaccination campaign against polio starts this Monday | Rio de Janeiro



During the campaign, vaccines against polio will be applied to children aged 1 to 4 years – Disclosure

Published 07/08/2022 12:57 | Updated 08/07/2022 13:01

Rio – The Municipal Health Department of Rio starts, this Monday (8), the vaccination campaign against poliomyelitis and multi-vaccination to update the booklet of children and adolescents. In the action, doses will be applied against polio, for children from 1 to 4 years old, and all other immunizing agents will be made available to complement the vaccination schedule for the public from zero to 14 years.

The campaign runs until September 9, with mobilization D-Day taking place on August 20. This Sunday (7), the Ministry of Health launched, in São Paulo, the national vaccination campaign against poliomyelitis and multivaccination.

According to SMS, the objective is to update the records of children and adolescents, according to the basic vaccination schedule provided for in the National Immunization Program (PNI), thus reducing the risk of transmission of vaccine-preventable diseases.

The vaccines made available during the campaign will be BCG, Hepatitis B, Pentavalent (DTP/Hib/HB), Inactivated Polio, Oral Polio, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal 10 valent (Conjugate), Meningococcal C (Conjugate), Yellow Fever, MMR, Chickenpox, DTP, Hepatitis A, Diphtheria and Tetanus, Meningococcal ACWY (Conjugate), Quadrivalent HPV, Influenza and Covid-19. If there is an indication, the vaccines necessary for updating can be made simultaneously with the vaccine against covid-19.

According to the Secretariat, it is estimated that more than one million children and adolescents aged 0 to 14 are eligible for the update of the booklet, and of this total, about 280,000 children should receive the dose against poliomyelitis.

Primary Care units, such as Family Clinics and Municipal Health Centers (CMS) are open for vaccination from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm. The SMS recommends that parents and guardians take the vaccination booklet of the child and adolescent or some other proof of the vaccination status to the health centers, so that they can be evaluated by the health teams and any doses that have not been made at the indicated time can be applied.

In case of doubt, parents or guardians should look for the health unit closest to their residence for information, guidance and clinical evaluation of the child. To find the reference unit, just access the link ‘Where to be attended’ on the Municipal Health Department’s website.