Vasco discloses letter to fans after approving SAF: “Turning moment” | vasco

In the letter, the club mainly asks that the fans embrace the phase that is to come, with the command of football handed over to the American group – the remaining 30% will continue to belong to Vasco associative. The board defined it as “another turning point”.

– The Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama has in its history the nickname of “turnaround team”. In fact, there were many comebacks achieved by this colossus of the sport, on and off the field. This is a mark of the club’s trajectory so far, which has made so many generations of Vasco’s people vibrate with pride of what they have seen Vasco of our hearts do – says an excerpt from the letter.

“Sunday, August 7, 2022, is marked as another turning point for our club”, he concludes.

1 of 3 Mascot Almirante, from Vasco, in a match in São Januário — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Mascot Almirante, from Vasco, in a match in São Januário — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

See the full letter:

“Rio de Janeiro, August 8, 2022.

To Vasco da Gama and Vasco da Gama,

This Sunday, Vasco accepted the challenge of leaving behind the shackles of the past and returning to honor their history, with what Vasco has always done best: not to hesitate in the face of their challenges. This is how the future is built. There is no doubt that SAF adapts Vasco football to the new reality of world football. Of the 30 richest clubs in the world, 28 are companies. Vasco has always been a pioneer. We were one of the first Brazilian clubs to embrace professionalism in football. The time has come to professionalize football management as well.

If Vasco’s football will undergo enormous changes over the next few years, the associative club also enters an unprecedented and no less important moment. Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama will remain, forever, as guardian of the glorious history of Vasco da Gama, with the Historical Response, the construction of São Januário, our victories and our turning points. Vasco’s social vocation is an intangible asset to be preserved, remembered and expanded by the associative club, which will also increase its traditional performance in rowing, in Olympic and Paralympic sports and in its responsibility to the society that surrounds it, whether in Barreira, in the Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil or in the world.

Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama invites its members and fans to embrace the new moment through which the great passion of all of us will pass. On the field, with the return of high-level competitiveness; in the social club, with the preservation of our history, our values ​​and our traditions, and in search of new glories on land and sea.

Starting this new stage in its more than centenary history, Vasco da Gama sets out to be a pioneer once again and to build new achievements for our future.

Vasco da Gama Regatta Club”

