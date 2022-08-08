Very good! Give someone Smiles miles by paying R$18 per thousand

THE smiles is offering around 75% off service Gift Miles, which allows the purchase of miles to give as a gift to another person who also has an account in the program. For those who want to take advantage of the offer, which is valid until next Sunday (14), it will be possible to generate miles for a CPM (cost per thousand miles) of R$ 18.

The ofert

Buy miles to gift someone with approximately 75% off.

How Gift Miles works

To gift someone with miles within Smiles, you must do the following:

Log in to Smiles In the logged in area, access the left side menu and choose the Gift Miles option Fill in the CPF or Smiles number of the person you want to gift Choose the amount of miles – minimum 1,000 and maximum 100,000 miles Make the payment by choosing between credit card or PIX; and Ready! You can check your Gift Miles within the “My Orders” area and the person will receive an email informing them about the gift, and they can use the miles on any product, within the Smiles website!

The maximum limit is 100,000 and the minimum is 1,000 miles per year. Miles will be credited to the recipient’s account within 72 hours and will be valid for 12 months.

Important informations

The promotion is valid until 21:00 next Sunday (14);

Gift miles validity: 12 months;

Installment: up to 10x;

Miles limit for gifting: maximum of 100,000 miles and minimum of 1,000 miles per year;

Miles limit to receive: maximum of 100,000 per year;

Mile value: BRL 0.018.

Comment

This is, without a doubt, an excellent opportunity to gift a loved one for a CPM (cost per thousand miles) of R$ 18. When the novelty was launched, the promotional price per thousand was R$ 28, that is, the is even more aggressive, and can generate excellent redemptions within the program.

Thinking of taking advantage? For more information, visit the promotion page.