Victor Chaves, after breaking up with Léo, assumes what he has always hidden

Singer Victor Chaves opened the game and opened up the reality after the outcome of the duo with his brother, Léo Chaves

Despite the outcome, the duo Victor and Leo made a memorable story in the Brazilian sertanejo and that will always be remembered. However, after some scandals, the singers ended up falling out and chose to end a work of no less than 26 years.

In an interview with Canal Rural’s Odair Terra program, singer Victor Chaves opened up about the controversial ending and his new career. “A lot of people don’t understand the double stop. Why don’t you understand? When a couple breaks up in the family, and he had a lot of admiration there, nobody understands,” he commented.

“But you don’t understand why you didn’t live with these people, and when you don’t live with someone you don’t know their particularities. The same way with a musical duo, you have a 27 year career, so you are a winning duo.”, continued the singer.

“Now when he got there, I want one thing, and the other wants another, or I’m going to enslave him, telling him that he has to do what I want or I’m going to be enslaved by him. And then no one is happy,” he added.

In a solo career, Victor Chaves also talked about the release of album 2. “Now I’m recording a new album called VC 2 so that there is content and people come from this continuation of the art, solo. So when the time is right I will. The stage calls us!” he said.

CAREER WAS BAD

Despite much hope from fans, the brothers do not intend to sing together again. In a conversation with André Piunti, on the journalist’s YouTube channel, Léo Chaves made it clear that his career with his brother hurt him.

“We have reached a level of success that is rare in country music. It got absurd and going back to being a normal person is a big challenge. It was something I needed to do or I was going to freak out. It was crazy indeed, we hid.”, she began.

“The medium itself, the artistic context, makes you isolate yourself in a cocoon. When the artist is like that, he can’t even face himself in the mirror and I took it out on the drink. I needed to get out of that” explained Léo Chaves.