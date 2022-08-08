Video shows man being thrown from stage during confusion at Henrique and Juliano’s concert in Sorocaba | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

Videos made by fans circulate on social media and show a general fight in the early hours of Saturday (6).
Fight at Henrique and Juliano’s show at the Uzna arena in Sorocaba — Photo: Reproduction
Some people published that the country duo even interrupted the show because of the fight. According to witnesses, Henrique and Juliano guided some people up on stage to protect themselves because of the confusion.
In one of the videos sent to the newsroom, another fight is recorded in the parking lot of the space. At one point, one of the men pulls out a gun. (see below). No shots recorded.
Fans register confusion at a concert by the duo Henrique and Juliano in Sorocaba
Uzna’s press office said it regrets what happened “in which irresponsible people disrupted the event, disrupting people’s entertainment.” About the interruption, the house said that “the show lasted 1h40, as contracted”.
The establishment also informed that it is working to identify those involved in order to adopt appropriate legal measures.
Fans register confusion at a concert by the duo Henrique and Juliano in Sorocaba – Photo: Reproduction
About the armed man, Uzna stated that “this is a confusion in the parking lot, outside the concert arena, therefore, before the screening and personal search of the security team. We emphasize that the external security acted immediately to control the situation and disperse those involved”.
“It is worth noting that Uzna works with highly trained security guards and that this incident is an isolated case. At this point, we are committed to working with seriousness and transparency for improvements. We register here our apology to friends and customers” , he added.
Fight at Henrique and Juliano’s show at the Uzna arena in Sorocaba — Photo: Reproduction
See more news from the region at g1 Sorocaba and Jundiaí