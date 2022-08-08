Viih Tube discovers anemia after feeling ‘too sleepy’; what other symptoms? – 06/08/2022

Former BBB Viih Tube, 21, told her followers this week that she has anemia. The influencer reported that she was feeling very sleepy. Therefore, she underwent tests and was diagnosed with the disease, which impairs the distribution of oxygen throughout the body, mainly affecting muscles, heart and central nervous system.

“I was very sleepy (…) I went for a check-up and found out I’m anemic. My exams were really bad”, said the youtuber.

Viih said that now he is eating better. Furthermore, he left a message for the followers. “I think it’s even an alert for you to do health check-ups, exams always, watch your body, the signs.”

What is anemia and what symptoms?

The disease is characterized by a drop in the content of hemoglobin, the pigment that gives red blood cells their color. This can be due to a lack of one or more essential nutrients, such as iron (by far the most common), zinc, vitamin B12 and protein. It can also be a consequence of blood loss or different acquired or hereditary diseases or conditions.

The symptoms of anemia are non-specific, which is why they can sometimes be confused with other diseases. Here are some possible manifestations:

general tiredness

Lack of appetite

Pale skin and mucous membranes (inner part of the eyes and gums)

Dizziness

Shortness of breathe

Accelerated heart

Headache

Cold hands and feet

Chest pain

Desire to eat strange things like dirt, brick or ice.

Some people with mild anemia may not even have any signs and discover the condition at a routine check-up. When hemoglobin levels are not yet very low, signs such as tiredness and palpitations may appear only if the person makes some effort. In the most intense cases, the manifestations appear even at rest.

How to treat?

When anemia is caused by a lack of nutrients, nutrients are replaced through supplements (such as ferrous sulfate, vitamin B13, and folate) and dietary correction. Diseases that cause blood loss will have specific treatment, as well as those that directly affect the production of red blood cells.

Autoimmune conditions require the use of immunosuppressants, women with heavy menstrual flow can be advised to adopt contraceptive methods and patients with hereditary anemia should be followed up for possible blood replacement and supplementation, to name a few examples.

As mentioned by Viih, food has an important role in the treatment, especially in the iron deficiency type (caused by iron deficiency). In this case, it is suggested the consumption of red meat, offal (liver, heart and offal), poultry, fish, pork, legumes (such as beans and lentils) and dark green vegetables.

Animal foods are the only sources of vitamin B12, so vegans should be supplemented. Folic acid is found in foods such as spinach and other dark green leaves, white beans, asparagus, soy and derivatives, oranges, melons and apples.

* With information from a report published on 07/09/2019.