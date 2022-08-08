Voepass closes two routes and adds another eight to its flight network; see the list





Voepass Linhas Aéreas is closing two routes and adding ten more between the months of July and September. The information was obtained by AEROIN from the base of Cirium, a company specialized in aviation data.

The closed routes are the ones that connected the cities of Itaituba (Pará) to Parintins (Amazonas), as well as the flight in the opposite direction. Despite the cancellation of the connection between them, both are still served by flights, but connecting them directly to Manaus.

In turn, the new routes will be included based, mainly, on the strategy of the partnership it has with Gol Linhas Aéreas. The new flights will also be possible due to the availability of more aircraft in the fleet, especially the three ATR 72s that arrived to replace others that had already left and that had not flown for a few months.

Voepass premieres, all scheduled for September, are:

Brasilia – Montes Claros

Montes Claros – Brasilia

Salvador – Montes Claros

Montes Claros – Salvador

São Paulo (Guarulhos) – Ipatinga

Ipatinga – São Paulo (Guarulhos)

São Paulo (Guarulhos) – Uberaba

Uberaba – São Paulo (Guarulhos)

METHODOLOGY – AEROIN only considers the routes that had been operated for more than four months, with the objective of discarding seasonal routes, operated only in the middle of the year. The data may change in the next month, as the networks of companies are constantly changing, varying according to seasonality or demand for travel.



