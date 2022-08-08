Voepass closes two routes and adds another eight to its flight network; see the list

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Voepass closes two routes and adds another eight to its flight network; see the list 1 Views




Voepass Linhas Aéreas is closing two routes and adding ten more between the months of July and September. The information was obtained by AEROIN from the base of Cirium, a company specialized in aviation data.

The closed routes are the ones that connected the cities of Itaituba (Pará) to Parintins (Amazonas), as well as the flight in the opposite direction. Despite the cancellation of the connection between them, both are still served by flights, but connecting them directly to Manaus.

In turn, the new routes will be included based, mainly, on the strategy of the partnership it has with Gol Linhas Aéreas. The new flights will also be possible due to the availability of more aircraft in the fleet, especially the three ATR 72s that arrived to replace others that had already left and that had not flown for a few months.

Voepass premieres, all scheduled for September, are:

Brasilia – Montes Claros
Montes Claros – Brasilia
Salvador – Montes Claros
Montes Claros – Salvador
São Paulo (Guarulhos) – Ipatinga
Ipatinga – São Paulo (Guarulhos)
São Paulo (Guarulhos) – Uberaba
Uberaba – São Paulo (Guarulhos)

METHODOLOGY – AEROIN only considers the routes that had been operated for more than four months, with the objective of discarding seasonal routes, operated only in the middle of the year. The data may change in the next month, as the networks of companies are constantly changing, varying according to seasonality or demand for travel.






Managing Director – MBA in Finance from FGV-SP, he has studied aviation and aeronautical marketing topics for two decades. Great international experience and extensive experience in Data Analytics.


About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

see how to make browsing more interesting

Some common applications can be very useful for various functions, such as Gboard itself – …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved