Volta de Veiga relieves Palmeiras and creates expectations against Galo

With an eye on the decisive duel against Atlético-MG for Libertadores, Palmeiras won a ‘reinforcement’ this Sunday (7). Raphael Veiga was one of the highlights of the 3-0 victory over Goiás at Allianz Parque for the Brasileirão. The midfielder scored again from a penalty after wasting his last three kicks, which should help him regain confidence and good performances.

At Live from Palmeirasprogram of UOL Esporte right after the matches of Verdão, journalists Alicia Klein and Danilo Lavieri made some projections for the match next Wednesday (10) against Atlético-MG, which will define one of the semifinalists of Libertadores.

“The return of Raphael Veiga, scoring a penalty goal and playing well, creates an expectation for the 90 minutes. But the fans knowing that they can count on him in a possible penalty kick brought relief to many”, commented Klein. Specialist in this type of charge, the midfielder had made a mistake against Santos and twice in the same game against São Paulo, in a duel that sealed the Alviverde elimination in the Copa do Brasil.

Lavieri highlighted that Raphael Veiga’s return leaves a doubt for coach Abel Ferreira to assemble the team to face Galo on Wednesday. “On the tactical issue, there is a possibility that could fall apart after Veiga played well today. When he was bad, I thought that Abel Ferreira would at some point test a team with Gustavo Scarpa, Rony, Dudu and ‘Flaco’ López, with Scarpa centralized and López in the middle. With Rony and Dudu, the attacks would have more speed and would bother the midfield and the sides of Atlético-MG much more in relation to the game at Mineirão”, he analyzed.

There is also the possibility that Veiga will be cast as a false nine against Galo, but Lavieri sees little chance of Abel opting for this formation. “Honestly, I don’t think he will do that against Atlético-MG, but not to rule out one hundred percent because he has already done that at other times”, explained the UOL columnist.

In the 2-2 draw at Mineirão, Atlético-MG dominated the actions in the first half, especially when exploring moves at speed with Keno. To avoid something similar in the return game at Allianz Parque, Lavieri is considering a change in the team, but without necessarily changing any player.

“In these two years, Abel has the characteristic of testing rounds before what he wants to put in the big game. There will be some change. Not necessarily in terms of play, but in positioning to bother Atlético-MG in this return game. for penalties, and in that situation, Galo becomes a favorite for all the history and the psychological side”, concluded Lavieri.

