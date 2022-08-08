Vtor Pereira projects a sequence of games for Corinthians in the season and says that ‘it won’t be easy’

After the 1-1 draw with Avaí for the Brasileirão, Corinthians will face an important sequence in the season. On the agenda, Timão has decisions in Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and a classic against the biggest rival.

At the end of the game in Florianópolis, coach Vítor Pereira commented on Timão’s heavy sequence of games and stressed that Corinthians will compete for the best possible result in all matches. The team, it is worth remembering, faces Flamengo this Tuesday, for the Libertadores.

Then there’s a Derby on the weekend and, on the following Wednesday, August 17th, he decides to stay in the Copa do Brasil – see full schedule below.

“It’s a very heavy sequence, it’s a sequence that we can’t prioritize, because we need to stay ahead to fight for the championshipin today’s competition. We know that we have to go to Flamengo and compete for the best possible result, try to turn the negative situation we have at the moment. Afterwards, we will have the same problem with Palmeiras at home and we will want to reverse the Copa do Brasil game. Honestly, it’s not easy.”

For the clashes, mainly the Libertadores return game against Flamengo, Corinthians tries to recover important athletes. The team has already managed to promote the return of Renato Augusto to the pitch against Avaí, but also struggles to count on Willian in this Tuesday’s game.

“Renato is coming now, Willian is going to see if it will be possible in the next game, Fagner has a lot of time away and is coming back, but we had to manage so he wouldn’t get injured again. Tomorrow we will have training, we will travel, we will talk, we will understand how each one’s boxes are, what has been the loading sequence of the last games and see who is in a position to go to Flamengo and compete in the tie..”, scored Vítor Pereira, who also explained why he did not spare players such as defender Balbuena in view of Tuesday’s decision.

“I had to keep some players. I would like to have the opportunity to manage Balbuena a little bit, because he comes in a sequence of gamesarrived and immediately started playing. We had this decisive phase with people who didn’t have much opportunity to train and prepare to compete.”, concluded the coach.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 09 Aug,

Tue, 21:30 Flamengo x Corinthians

Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV Liberators 13 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Corinthians vs Palmeiras

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 17 Aug,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Atletico GO

Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV Brazil’s Cup 21 Aug,

Sun, 18:00 Fortaleza x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 27 Aug,

Sat, 20:30 Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian

