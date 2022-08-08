‘We have no doubts about the authorship’, says delegate on death of husband of German consul | Rio de Janeiro

“We have no doubt about the existence of the crime. We want to know what motivated it, what was the background, the backstage, how was the couple’s atmosphere, what was the couple’s relationship. These circumstances will be important, not for definition authorship, which is already defined, but for the incidence of circumstances that will qualify the crime and in the criminal prosecution that will interfere with the sentence”, said the delegate.

At around 1 pm, the day laborer who worked at the couple’s house arrived at the Leblon police station. The delegate believes that her testimony can be decisive for the conclusion of the case.

Succession of beatings

Also according to the delegate, the victim had numerous injuries and even an air conditioning hose would have been used in the aggressions.

“It was a succession of beatings. One of the injuries is compatible with human bruising in the rib region and another resulting from a blunt action with a cylindrical object. We seized an air-conditioning hose that may have been used to carry out the aggressions. a baton was seized. He was beaten,” he said.

During the investigation of the property, investigators found blood stains in several rooms of the property. According to the delegate, the The consul’s explanation to the family was that the husband had a heart attack.

“”He (the consul) would have to present a version, he had to justify the death of the husband to the family. He said that her husband had a heart attack. The version he presents to people he lives with, including his secretary, was that her husband had a heart attack”, explained the delegate.

1 of 2 Armchair with blood stain — Photo: TV Globo Armchair with washed blood stain — Photo: TV Globo

In his testimony to the Civil Police, German diplomat Uwe Herbert Hahn, stationed at the German Consulate in Rio, said that her husband Walter Henri Maximilien Biot suffered a sudden illness around 8 pm last Friday (5) and fell.

Uwe also said that the companion “took sleeping pills” and “drank a lot”.

2 of 2 Walter Henri Maximillen Biot and the German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn have been married for 23 years — Photo: Reproduction Walter Henri Maximillen Biot and German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn have been married for 23 years — Photo: Reproduction

The consul said that the husband would have gone into a frenzy and started running towards the terrace. He said the husband tripped over the carpet and fell facedown on the floor and made some noises, which he couldn’t tell if they were moans or pain.

Uwe also said that he was in the kitchen preparing a dough when the fall occurred and that he cannot say if her husband hit his head on furniture or on the floor.

In testimony, the diplomat stated that he became desperate and even slapped her husband’s buttocks to try to revive him and then went to the entrance to ask the doorman for help, who called Samu.

The rescuers found the Belgian already in cardiorespiratory arrest and with injuries on the body – in particular, one on the head and another on the buttocks – and did not attest to the cause of death.

The body was then taken to the IML, where numerous injuries were found to Biot’s head and body.

The couple had been together for 20 years, lived in a penthouse in Ipanema and had a diplomatic passport. Walter would be 53 next Saturday.

Uwe was arrested on Saturday night (6th) and transferred to Benfica prison on Sunday morning (7th).