Speculation cooled down after Alanis was seen with a blonde and Jesuit was caught kissing with her ex and later with Cícero Ibeiro.

Juma and Jove’s performers in wetland, Alanis Guillen and Jesuit Barbosa recently became the center of speculation about a supposed romance. During your participation in High hoursshown last Saturday (6), the protagonist of the soap opera adapted by Bruno Luperi clarified the rumors and spared no praise for her partner in the scene.

In the chat, the actress exposed that the two have fun with the rumors. The former Malhação, by the way, said that is a very good friend of the Jesuit. the star of remake also revealed that he calls the artist ‘boyfriend’ in jest. “We think it’s funny when they think it happens in our life outside the scene, right? We used to joke when we met: what’s up, boyfriend, what’s up… but we love each other a lot, he’s my great partner and friend, the Jesuit is my passion“, she began.

The girl in the 9 pm feuilleton also cited a Fantastic reportin which the duo showed a lot of harmony, but denied the alleged courtship. “I learn a lot too, before meeting him I already admired him a lot, we have a lot of fun. Fantástico even gave a report playing with it, right, with their romance, it was very funny“, finished.

It is worth noting that, in recent days, Alanis was spotted with a blonde, but said it was a friend. Jesuit, in turn, ended up being clicked with her ex-boyfriend, Fabio Audi, and later with Cicero Ibeiro. The last mentioned even confirmed the affair with the global: “We are getting to know each other better“, said the designer, to Gshow.