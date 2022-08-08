What explains the 32-meter crater formed in Chile

Chilean authorities investigate the mysterious appearance of a hole in the Atacama Desert in Chile, near a mining area. On August 1, the crater was 25 meters in diameter; now it is 32 meters deep and 200 meters in diameter.

The hole is in the Alcaparrosa mine region, 665 kilometers north of the capital Santiago. The mining land is owned by Canadian company Lundin Mining. According to Chilean authorities, the mine entrance areas have been closed. The cause of the event is still under investigation.

Francisco Dourado, professor at UERJ and head of the Center for Research and Studies on Disasters (CEPEDES) states that the problem is relatively common. “This kind of problem occurs anywhere that has some kind of cave underneath, whether natural or man-made.”

According to him, it is still too early to consolidate the reason for the emergence of the hole. When they occur naturally, these appearances are related to carbonates present in the soil. They are dissolved by the flow of water from underground rivers or aquifers. They leave “empty spaces”, weakening the rocks. Sometimes the weight is so great that the ground collapses, opening a hole in the ground.

“It is not possible to say whether what happened in Atacama has any association with mining. Probably yes, because there is not a carbonate area,” says the researcher.

“This hole could have been created naturally through an underground river that dissolved a carbonate or a salt inside it. This could have created a cave and it collapsed.” This is the same physical process as mining. “Mining takes the material (in this case copper) from inside the Earth and takes it up to be processed. This mine, which is an artificial cave, also collapses.”

On the other hand, Chilean authorities claimed to have found water at the bottom of the crater; which is usually associated with the natural appearances of the phenomenon.

The underground mine’s main products are copper, silver and gold. On a communiqué, the company claims it cordoned off the area as soon as the hole was detected, and the appropriate authorities were notified. They also reported that there was no damage to mine personnel, equipment, or infrastructure.

