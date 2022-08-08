What happened to the loans that BNDES made to other countries

Strongly boosted by the PT governments and suspended in 2017, the BNDES’ policy for financing engineering works abroad still maintains a balance of US$ 1.1 billion – around R$ 5.8 billion, at Thursday’s quotation. (4) – to be paid by 12 countries to the funding institution. Of this figure, US$ 680 million (about R$ 3.6 billion), or 62%, corresponds to the debt of Cuba and Venezuela.

Although they are treated as loans to other countries, the contracts strictly refer to support granted to Brazilian companies for the export of goods and services. Payments are made by BNDES to national companies, in reais, after proof of operations. The importer – which can be a public or private entity – then becomes the bank’s debtor.

This type of financing covers various sectors of industry, commerce and services and has already been allocated to 48 nations. The great controversy, however, fell on the engineering services. In addition to involving large construction companies that ended up having their names involved in corruption scandals, during PT administrations the modality prioritized contracts with leftist governments, considered political allies.

PT argues that the deal is profitable and strategic for the bank and for the country, as it allows Brazilian companies to provide services abroad and generate wealth for Brazil. “All the big countries – the United States, Germany, Japan, among many others – have this type of financing to help their companies. This exists all over the world”, said the former Minister of Planning, Miriam Belchior, in an interview with the party channel.

In 2018, during the campaign for the presidential elections, the strategy was the target of recurrent criticism from the then candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who accused the Lula and Dilma Rousseff (PT) governments of irregularities and promised to open the “cash box” black” from BNDES if elected.

Already in office, and after spending R$ 48 million on an audit of contracts, the president acknowledged that no irregular acts were found. “It wasn’t a black box actually, it’s open there. I also thought it was a black box. It is open on the BNDES website, all the loans to other countries there,” Bolsonaro told supporters last year.

Which countries benefited from the loans

Until 2017, when the program aimed at engineering services was suspended, approximately US$ 10.5 billion (R$ 55 billion) had been disbursed for 148 projects in 15 countries. Although the program began in 1998, during the administration of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB), 88% of works export operations were carried out between 2007 and 2015, during the Lula and Dilma governments.

Of the total amount, 98% was allocated to only five contractors: Odebrecht (76%), Andrade Gutierrez (14%), Queiroz Galvão (4%), Camargo Correia (2%) and OAS (2%) – all of which were later targeted by investigations in Operation Lava Jato.

In 2016, after an agreement between BNDES and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), new contracts began to require, both on the part of construction companies and the government or importing company, to sign a compliance term, with stricter rules. of governance, as a condition for the release of resources. From this measure, US$ 11 billion (R$ 57.6 billion) expected to be disbursed in 47 active operations ended up withheld.

According to data provided by BNDES, 89% of disbursements made were released in favor of only six countries: Angola (US$ 3.2 billion), Argentina (US$ 2 billion), Venezuela (US$ 1.5 billion), Republic Dominican Republic (US$ 1.2 billion), Ecuador (US$ 700 million) and Cuba (US$ 650 million).

Of these, three defaulted: Venezuela (US$ 639 million), Mozambique (US$ 122 million) and Cuba (US$ 202 million), in a total of US$ 964 million (R$ 5.1 billion) accumulated until March 2022, date of the last bank update.

Default was covered by the Export Guarantee Fund

The entire amount not paid by Mozambique, corresponding to 122 installments, was indemnified by the Export Guarantee Fund (FGE), an instrument that covers any unpaid operations even after attempts to reach an agreement. The fund is made up of resources from the sale, dividends and remuneration of equity capital; reversal of unapplied balances; results from financial investments; commissions arising from the provision of the guarantee; in addition to a specific allocation in the Union Budget.

For the execution of services in the country of Nicolás Maduro, the BNDES disbursed US$ 1.5 billion (R$ 7.9 billion) and still has US$ 160 million (R$ 839 million) to receive. No less than 598 installments of financing for works in Venezuela ended up being covered by FGE resources, and there are another 41 installments in arrears that have not yet been compensated.

There, the money was used to fund the construction of subway lines and stations in Caracas and Los Teques, by Odebrecht, in addition to the Astialba shipyard and Siderúrgica Nacional, both by Andrade Gutierrez. The payment terms vary, depending on the work, from 102 to 150 months.

In Cuba, US$ 656 million (R$ 3.4 billion) were contributed by the development bank, and the debt balance is still US$ 420 million (R$ 2.2 billion). The investment includes the execution of five stages of expansion and modernization of the Mariel Port, by Companhia de Obras e Infraestrutura, an Odebrecht subsidiary, for a period of 25 years. There are 13 in arrears, but another 190 ended up being covered by the FGE guarantee.

Amount received already exceeds total disbursed

Despite the defaults, the amount already paid to the BNDES for works carried out in other countries exceeds the total disbursed in nominal terms. Altogether, compared to the US$ 10.5 billion invested, US$ 12.65 billion (R$ 66.3 billion) have already been received, including interest and FGE indemnities.

The bank still expects to receive US$ 1.1 billion (R$ 5.8 billion). In addition to Cuba and Venezuela, Argentina (US$ 45 million), Costa Rica (US$ 12 million), Ecuador (US$ 43 million), Ghana (US$ 99 million), Guatemala (US$ 91 million) ), Honduras (US$35 million), Mozambique (US$49 million) and the Dominican Republic (US$144 million).

Angola, Mexico and Uruguay, which contracted a total debt of US$ 3.39 billion (R$ 17.8 billion) also for works carried out by Brazilian companies, have already paid off their financing.