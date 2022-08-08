What happens to the FGTS extraordinary withdrawal amounts that are not withdrawn?

Since last Saturday (6), approximately R$ 9.2 billion in resources from the extraordinary withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) that were not used by workers are returning to the fund’s accounts. The amount is part of the withdrawal of R$ 1 thousand, which was released between April and June, but was forgotten in the digital social savings account.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the funds will return to workers’ linked accounts with the correction of the FGTS accumulated in the period, which, by law, yields the equivalent of the reference rate (TR) plus 3% per year.

According to law 14,075 of 2020, which regulated digital social savings, the FGTS amounts deposited in these accounts, which are not moved by workers within 90 days of the period determined for the withdrawal, will return to the fund.

FGTS release

Several rounds of FGTS withdrawals have been released in recent years. In 2022, around BRL 30.1 billion was made available by the government to at least 43.2 million workers.

Each worker can withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand from the account. The amount was automatically deposited into digital savings accounts, which were created by the government to transfer Emergency Aid in 2020 and later used to pay social benefits and the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal.

New chance

However, although the money has returned to the FGTS, workers who have not withdrawn will have a new opportunity. Because, until December 15, it will be possible to request the credit again and have the money transferred to Caixa Tem in up to 15 days. The withdrawal request must be made through the FGTS app (available for Android and iOS). It is worth remembering that the consultation through the Caixa website has been deactivated, leaving only the application to perform the procedure.

