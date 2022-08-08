What is known about the German consul arrested after the death of a Belgian husband

Authorities in Rio de Janeiro are investigating the circumstances of the death of Belgian citizen Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, 52, found dead on a balcony in Ipanema, in the South Zone, last Friday (5). Considered a suspect, the victim’s husband, German consul Uwe Herbert Hahn, was arrested last night. The police work with the possibility of a homicide.

Where was Biot’s body found? The Belgian citizen was found lifeless on the balcony of the apartment where he lived with Hahn. The property is located in Ipanema, in the south of Rio de Janeiro. The couple had lived there for four years.

What does the German consul say? In testimony, the diplomat stated that, suddenly, Biot had an outbreak, ran to the terrace, tripped on a rug and fell facedown on the floor. According to Hahn, the companion was moaning after the fall. He said he was unable to assess whether they were manifestations of pain or disconnected moans.

What did Hahn do next? Also according to the report made at the police station, the consul took a photo of Biot and sent it to a friend who lives in New York, in the United States, after being asked by him if everything was okay. The purpose would have been to show that the husband was drunk.

Afterwards, Hahn said she tried to lift her husband and noticed a bloodstain near his partner’s head, but not knowing if the injury was caused by the impact with the floor or with the furniture in the apartment.

Then, the consul claims to have asked the doorman of the building where he lives for help, who contacted Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service). While emergency services did not arrive, a woman who was not identified in Hahn’s statement entered the apartment and attempted to revive Biot.

What did Samu do? Upon arriving at the scene, emergency teams attempted to revive Biot again. In Hahn’s version, the Belgian was already dead when rescuers arrived and he was no longer breathing. After the service, Samu preferred not to certify the death and sent the body to the IML (Forensic Medical Institute).

Walter Henri Maximillen Biot lived in Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio, with her husband Image: Reproduction/PC-RJ

What do the reports say? According to the expertise, more than 30 injuries were found in various parts of the Belgian citizen’s body. Among the injuries are injuries such as bruises (purple spots) and excoriations (cuts and grazes) spread over regions such as arms, legs, trunk and head.

Just on the face, the IML document points out that Biot has four injuries, one of them in the lower lip. In the trunk region, there are at least six lesions. There are still ten more injuries in the region of the arms and hands. Experts also found wounds to the anus and six more to the legs.

Hahn was arrested? Yup. The consul was arrested last night on suspicion of murder. According to delegate Camila Lourenço, from the 14th DP (Leblon), the cause of his husband’s death was head trauma in the back of the head.

German consul was arrested in Rio on suspicion of having killed her husband Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

What else does the police say? Investigations are still ongoing. Police say they are hearing witnesses and carrying out other efforts to clarify the case.

Hahn asked to be released? Yup. The consul’s defense asked for habeas corpus, claiming that the arrest would have been illegal because there was no flagrante delicto and there would have been disrespect for diplomatic immunity.

Did the court accept the request? Not. Judge Maria Izabel Pena Pieranti understood that it would not be up to the judicial duty to decide on the release of the investigated and that this should be done in a custody hearing.