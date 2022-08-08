What time will Pix Truck Driver be paid?

The Pix Caminhoneiro deposit will be made in the early hours of August 9 in the Caixa Tem digital social savings account

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Learn how to avoid blocking your Caixa Tem account

This Tuesday (9th), the transfers of the Emergency Benefit to Autonomous Cargo Carriers (BEm Caminhoneiro), better known as Pix Caminhoneiro, which will cover approximately 900 thousand autonomous cargo carriers, begin.

Thus, the deposit will be made in the early hours of the day in the digital social savings account that can be accessed through the Caixa Tem app.

Therefore, the payment of Pix Caminhoneiro will take place until December 31, 2022, divided into six installments in the amount of BRL 1,000, “observing the global resource limit of BRL 5.4 billion”, according to the Ministry of Health. Labor and Social Security (MTP), which administers the benefit.

“A registered federal banking institution will be designated to effect the payment that will be made in a digital account. Amounts not moved within 90 days, counted from the deposit date, will be returned to the Federal Government”, he highlights.

Who is entitled to Pix Trucker?

Autonomous cargo carriers registered with the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTRC) until May 31, 2022 are entitled to Pix Caminhoneiro.

Thus, regardless of the number of vehicles that the professional has, the monthly payment of the benefit will be R$ 1 thousand. In addition, you will not need to present proof of purchase of diesel oil to access the amount.

Journalist reveals release date of Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

In addition, program beneficiaries must have a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF.

box has

Through Caixa Tem (available for Android and iOS) it is possible to use the virtual debit card, pay slips or bills and use the QR Code to pay for purchases in supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and other establishments.

It is also possible to transfer the amount to any bank, free of charge, or even withdraw the money in cash at Caixa’s self-service terminals and lottery houses, using the code generated by the application.

Pix Trucker Calendar – August

Portion Payday 1st installment august 9 2nd installment august 9 3rd installment September 24 4th installment October, 22 5th installment November 26th 6th installment December 17th Source: Ministry of Labor and Welfare

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Aleksandar Malivuk/shutterstock.com