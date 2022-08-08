Integrated SIM technology, also known as eSIM, is expected to become increasingly popular over the next few years. It represents an easier way of identifying a particular mobile device, without the need for physical carrier cards.

In Brazil, some brands already offer models with the new technology, even if it is still limited to more expensive models. In any case, it is possible to register cell phones with several telephone operators, as long as there is support for eSIM within each plan.

Which cell phones have eSIM in Brazil?

Of the four largest cell phone brands present in Brazil, only Xiaomi does not have models compatible with the technology. Samsung, Motorola and Apple even include the function, but only on top-of-the-line devices, as it is still aimed at a niche audience.

Cell phones with eSIM sold in the country can be seen below:

apple

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2020 and 2022)

Apple has already made eSIM available on its smartphones since 2018, with the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models. Since then, the list of compatible devices still includes all models of the iPhone 11, 12 and 13 families, and will likely be kept in the iPhone 14 series that should be presented next September.

The brand also supports eSIM in other products such as iPad Pro, Air and Mini tablets or Apple Watch smartwatches. It is possible to save more than one eSIM at the same time, but usage is restricted to one at a time.

To activate eSIM on iOS, simply contact the telephone operator responsible for the plan. It must provide correct instructions for the procedure, usually by reading a QR Code and subsequent configuration related to mobile data.

Devices can have primary and secondary plans with eSIM (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

Samsung

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21+ Ultra 5G

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Even though Samsung has a wide range of smartphones, not all of them have the eSIM available. The technology began to be used by the brand in the latest OneUI updates, but only on its most advanced devices.

To activate the eSIM functionality on Samsung mobiles, it is necessary to enter the device’s connection settings, after agreeing a corresponding plan with a carrier. Within the connections settings, simply select “SIM Card Management > Add Mobile Plan”, and then “Read operator QR code”, when available.

eSIM configuration is detailed by Samsung (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

Motorola

Motorola still has a very limited availability of cell phones with eSIM, as it is only available on the Razr and Razr 5G models — therefore, the two folding models sold by the brand, of which only the first officially arrived in Brazil. Line smartphones like Moto G and Edge do not have the functionality.

The eSIM configuration on Motorola cell phones follows a similar pattern to that seen on other models. In this case, you need to follow the path “Configure > Network & Internet > Mobile network > Advanced > Carrier > Add carrier”, and then the device will ask you to scan the carrier’s QR code.

Technology is restricted to foldables in the case of Motorola (Image: Screenshot/Motorola)

Xiaomi

So far, Xiaomi has not made any device with support for eSIM available in Brazil. However, this scenario may change in the coming months.

Other brands

Below, you can check some devices from other popular brands that have eSIM. However, in this section the models are not necessarily sold in the country, and therefore it is necessary to import from another country — in addition, it is not possible to guarantee the correct functioning of the mobile connection in these cases.

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL

Google Pixel 3 and 3XL

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL

Google Pixel 4 and 4XL

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5a

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6a

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Oppo Reno 5A

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

Oppo Find X5

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo A55s

Sony Xperia 10 III Lite

Sony Xperia 1 IV

Sony Xperia 10 IV

Source: Holafly, Motorola, Samsung, Apple