Who gets the R$110 Gas Voucher this week?

Check out who will receive the Gas Voucher this week and what the dates are for the month of August.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Journalist reveals release date of Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

Vale-gás is a Federal Government program created to reduce the impact of cooking gas prices on the budget of low-income Brazilian families. Therefore, after the approval of PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) No. 1/2022, the value will be changed in August.

Until now, the value of the social program was equivalent to 50% of the average value of a 13 kg gas cylinder. But, with the changes in the rules of aid, the value will become 100% of the price of the product.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the value of the Gas Valley in August will be R$ 110. In addition, the aid will be distributed in advance, starting on August 9, and will benefit 5.6 million families this month. .

Thus, in order for the benefit to be paid in accordance with the rules, the ANP (Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis) discloses monthly, until the tenth working day of each month, the average value of the 13 kg cylinder in the last six months.

Who can receive the Gas Voucher?

First, it is necessary to follow some rules to be entitled to receive the transfers of the social program, they are:

Be registered in the Single Registry for Federal Government social programs;

Have monthly per capita income less than or equal to half the minimum wage, that is, R$ 606;

Having a family member residing in the same household who receives the BPC (Continued Benefit Benefit) from social assistance. This aid provides for a monthly minimum wage for people with disabilities and elderly people aged 65 and over who are unable to provide for themselves or their family;

Women victims of domestic violence under monitoring of urgent protective measures are entitled to the benefit.

Gas Ticket Calendar

The payment of the aid will take place together with Auxílio Brasil, but the gas voucher is transferred only every two months. So, check out the calendar of those who receive this week:

Does debt over 5 years not need to be paid?

NIS 1 – August 9;

NIS 2 – August 10th;

NIS 3 – August 11;

NIS 4 – 12 August.

Next week

NIS 5 – August 15;

NIS 6 – August 16;

NIS 7 – August 17;

NIS 8 – August 18;

NIS 9 – August 19;

NIS 0 – August 22nd.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Joa Souza / Shutterstock.com