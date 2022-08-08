The story involving the separation between Karina Bacchi and Amaury Nunes has just gained another chapter this Monday (8/8). The football entrepreneur published a video on his social networks giving indications that Karina Bacchi has not allowed contact with her five-year-old son Enrico. In the publication, Nunes wishes his son a happy birthday and says he hopes that at some point he can see the video and see that he has a father who loves him.

“Today is the day I celebrate my son’s birthday. I celebrated all my birthdays with him. Today I can’t be with you, because I hope if it’s not one today, who knows in a few months, who knows in a few years, you can see this message and see that you have a father who loves you who never abandoned you and who will never abandon you and who wishes you well (…) Regardless of the differences that your father and mother have today, I didn’t want this to affect our relationship”, said Amaury.

Completing five years this Monday (8/8), Enrico is the biological son of Karina Bacchi, who underwent in vitro fertilization, with Amaury Nunes as his foster father. The two separated at the beginning of the year, this column found that the end came from the businessman on account of an alleged religious fanaticism practiced by Bacchi.

Friends of the couple even reported to this column at the time of the end that the actress gets to read the Bible for 12 hours every day, in addition to having moved away from friends who were not Christians. According to sources in the column, Karina would have refused to go to an event that would have the singer Thiaguinho as one of the attractions.

