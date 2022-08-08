Who receives Auxílio Brasil payments this week?

Beneficiaries with final NIS 1, 2, 3 and 4 receive the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600.00 this week, in addition to the gas voucher that some are also entitled to

Tomorrow (9th), the long-awaited transfer of Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 600.00 to about 20 million beneficiary families begins. In addition, 5.68 million families will receive a gas voucher in the average amount of R$ 120.00.

Payments take place according to the final Social Identification Number (NIS) and go until the 22nd. In this way, beneficiaries with final NIS 1, 2, 3 and 4 receive this week.

Calendar – Aid Brazil – August

Last digit of NIS Pay day 1 august 9 two august 10 3 August 11th 4 August 12th 5 August 15th 6 August 16th 7 august 17 8 august 18 9 August 19th 0 August 22 Source: Ministry of Citizenship

How to consult the Aid Brazil?

To check the amount you will receive from Auxílio Brasil, the beneficiary can call the Ministry of Citizenship’s number 121, in addition to the Caixa Service Center on the number 111, or consult through the application following the steps below:

Access the Auxílio Brasil app (available for Android and iOS);

Inform the CPF;

Inform your password.

On the home screen, click on “Values ​​inquiry”.

How to withdraw Auxílio Brasil through Caixa Tem?

To withdraw Auxílio Brasil without the program card, through the Caixa Tem app, simply follow the steps below:

Open the Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS);

Click on “Enter”;

Select the option “Without Card”;

Click on “Generate withdrawal code”;

Enter your Caixa Tem password;

Enter the numerical code at the ATM or at the lottery.

Other features of CAIXA Tem

In addition to withdrawing the amount received from Auxílio Brasil, Caixa Tem users can also carry out other transactions, such as:

Digital shopping;

Payment of Boletos;

pix.

