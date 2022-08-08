Why HBO Max will have streaming to watch for free

Movies canceled just before they were released, productions disappearing from streaming platforms weeks after release, mass layoffs of employees and mounting losses. Few stories in the corporate world have taken such a radical turn as that of the streaming companies.

As the world braces for an economic downturn in the coming months, investors in streaming companies are charging for profits and are more reluctant to lend money to media giants, which for years have lost billions of dollars investing in productions.

The fact is, there aren’t enough subscribers for so many streaming platforms. It has also become unfeasible to watch everything that is produced and the quality of the productions has left something to be desired, despite the fact that 2022 has set a historic record. Companies in the sector are expected to invest more than R$ 1.3 trillion in productions this year alone, an increase of 14% compared to 2021

But if the account didn’t close with the world economy growing, the prospect of a global recession caused by the war in Ukraine and the soaring inflation in the world made the scenario even worse.

The latest news from industry leaders gives an idea of ​​the quagmire they are in. Even more revealing are the sudden changes in strategy and the surprising plans to survive the recession.

Loss, layoffs and recession

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) – whose properties include the Warner Bros. and cable channels TNT, HBO and CNN, as well as HBO Max – announced a loss of $3.42 billion in the second quarter of this year.

According to Gunnar Wiedenfels, the group’s chief financial officer, the losses are the result of unplanned expenses from the acquisition of Warner by Discovery. The media giant was born with the premise of finding $3 billion in synergies in the first two years after closing the deal.

Synergies mean cost cuts and employee layoffs. In announcing the results, the company also said that the $3 billion target will have to increase. The company plans to pay off $6 billion of its debt by the end of August.

According to Wiedenfels, “2022 will clearly be a year of transition” and warned that WBD is lowering its financial projections for 2022 and 2023, in part due to the macroeconomic environment that is dampening advertising in the industry.

This explains why dozens of company directors have already been fired, and a new wave of cuts will take place in the next two weeks, including in Brazil. For now, the core of HBO’s national soap operas is still alive, but if it really escapes sticking, it will be much smaller than imagined.

Batgirl lost to the tax credit

Attractions that were on HBO Max, such as the shows by Ivete Sangalo, Angélica and Sandy, were removed from the platform. These were not isolated cases. Another six HBO Max original productions disappeared without notice.

Newly released films like Moonshot, a sci-fi romantic comedy starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse; the comedy “Superintelligence” with Melissa McCarthy; the remake of “The Witches” with Anne Hathaway; Seth Rogen’s comedy An American Pickle; Locked Down, with Chiwetel Ejiofor; and the drama Charm City Kings also disappeared.

The Batgirl and Scoob Movies! Holiday Haunt, despite being ready, had the release canceled by WBD. Batgirl cost $90 million. Several projects in development also died.

According to Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro, “The filmmakers were told this was a ‘purchase accounting’ maneuver available to WBD. This “tax opportunity” expires in mid-August and allows the company to use the loss as a tax credit. WBD is trying to reduce its debt, which at the end of the second quarter was $53 billion.

free HBO Max

At a time when advertising has been falling and losses are increasing, WBD’s announcement that it plans to launch a free version of its streaming service came as a surprise next year. The company also confirmed this week the information released in March that would bring together Discovery+ and HBO Max services on a single platform.

The news took the market by surprise. If it’s hard to make money by charging subscriptions, the challenge increases by offering the service for free. The move is also expected to “steal” advertisers from WBD’s TV channels, which are still the main source of revenue and bring in considerable profits.

The news is a bombshell for Netflix and Disney+. The two services announced this year that in the coming months they will start offering cheaper subscription plans with advertising. But HBO Max’s free plan takes the dispute to even lower levels.

Netflix and Disney+ will face a tough competitor after the merger of Discovery+ and HBO Max. Free streaming options already exist. Tubi, Pluto TV, Freevee and Vix have shown robust growth figures, but none with a catalog as diverse as WBD’s. Discovery is recognized for its streaming and Warner Bros. by the DC and HBO franchises.

The increase in the supply of ad platforms is also expected to put downward pressure on the advertising prices paid by brands. Open and cable TV will have a strong competitor in streaming, with a growing audience and greater volume of data about the public on these digital platforms.

WBD said it ended the quarter with 92.1 million subscribers on its streaming platforms, an increase of about 1.7 million from the first quarter. That compares with 220.7 million for Netflix and 205.6 million for Disney, whose services include Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, according to the companies’ most recently released figures.

Heroes lose strength at Disney

At Disney the news was no longer encouraging. Disney+ continues to make losses and the platform has had difficulties growing among the older audience, which tends to be more loyal and have greater purchasing power. In addition, the platform lost the dispute for the Indian cricket championship, the main driver of the platform’s subscription growth in recent years.

To make matters worse, the heroes of Marvel, unbeatable in cinemas and success in streaming, lost strength. Recent Disney+ releases like Miss Marvel and Moon Knight have been below expectations. In cinemas the history is also not favorable.

As of the start of 2021, the average global box office for the six Marvel-produced films has dropped to $773.6 million — roughly half the $1.5 billion average of the six previous films. 2021’s “Eternals” made just $402.3 million gross, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings $420.7 million and “Black Widow” $373.2 million. “Thor: Love and Thunder” opened well but dropped 80% at the box office the following weekend.

To make matters worse, Hulu is attracting more streaming subscribers to Disney than Marvel or Star Wars. New subscriptions to Hulu have surpassed those to Disney’s main streaming platform in 18 of the last 24 months, according to data from consultancy Antenna.

The problem is that Disney only owns 77% of Hulu. Comcast, which owns competitor Peacock, owns the remainder of the property. This explains why Hulu has always been an ugly duckling at Disney, which prioritized Disney+ investments and efforts. Disney will have the opportunity to buy Hulu in January 2024, but it will likely have to pay more than it anticipated.

Even Disney’s plan to sell ESPN is being scrapped. The platform has been important in attracting subscribers as sports become increasingly important in the industry. Disney plans to spend $32 billion on content this year, with one-third of the investment in sports rights.

Stranger Things saved Netflix

If on the one hand Netflix does not lose money, unlike competitors that grow, it loses customers. In the second quarter, the company positively surprised the market by losing just 1 million subscribers. But the number was favorable because Netflix was projecting to lose 2 million subscribers.

What saved the result of Netflix was the success of Stranger Things. Unlike previous seasons, the production had its release extended over months, not being available on the entire platform at once. This held up subscribers throughout the quarter, improving the result.

Even so, the company cut more than 500 employees and must review its investments in content. In the last year the company has already lost 60% of its market value.

In common, in addition to the hard days, streaming companies plan to increase the cost of the subscription or make you watch more advertising to help pay the bill. In addition to exploring a free streaming platform, Warner Bros. Discovery said on Thursday that it was looking to raise prices on its subscription products and move away from deep discount offers. Disney also announced that it will make increases in the coming months in several markets.

Less available content also seems to be a natural way to cut costs. The golden age of streaming has come to an end. Now the order is to pay the bill.

Ps.: What about Globoplay?

It is difficult to analyze Globoplay. Unlike its international peers, the Brazilian platform does not disclose the number of subscribers or the value of investments or the size of the loss. Globoplay expects to make a profit only in 2024 or 2025. In any case, Globo’s streaming has the advantage of not depending on external investors and the group has robust cash, with more than R$15 billion. Debt of around US$1 billion, even in dollars, is assessed as small compared to international peers.

In addition, TV still earns enough to support Globo’s investments in digital and, according to the company’s directors, the owners have a long-term vision and would be willing to continue investing to guarantee the position of local giant, remaining the largest Brazilian content producer.