Why is monkeypox so named? | People’s Land

It all started in 1958 when the virus was found and described for the first time in captive monkeys that were in Denmark. It is worth mentioning that the species affected at the time does not occur in Brazil and that research has shown that the virus was also found in rodents.

Monkeypox reached humans in 1970, the first patient being a nine-year-old boy living in the Democratic Republic of Congo. At the time, the disease was considered a zoonosis, that is, a disease transmitted from animals to humans, and was more restricted to Africa.

33 years after the first case, an outbreak was recorded in the United States, considered the first outbreak of this virus outside Africa. It was after rodents were imported from that continent as pets, spreading the virus to a species of rodent native to North America, known as prairie dogs (Family Sciuridae), and after these to people, according to with information released by ICMBio.

So far, the animal considered to be a reservoir in nature, that is, one that carries the virus without showing clinical signs, has not been identified.

However, the new worldwide outbreak has nothing to do with primates as far as is known. According to the Brazilian Society of Primatology: “The current outbreak does not involve monkeys in transmission to humans. All transmissions identified to date by health agencies around the world have been attributed to person-to-person transmission.”

Primatologist Fabiano Melo, a professor at the University of Viçosa, appeals: “People need to understand that monkeys are not to blame and need to be protected, just like we humans. The monkeys have nothing to do with the current outbreak and no one needs to be scared of them or get angry thinking that they would be harming us, because they are not.”

“It is important to emphasize that monkeys (non-human primates) are not the “villains”, but victims like us (humans), and should not suffer any retaliation, such as aggression, death, scaring away, or any type of mistreatment. by the population. The fear of contagion by transmission of this and other diseases, such as yellow fever, due to the proximity to the monkeys is not justified. Many microorganisms affect the health of human and non-human primates, and primates often get sick before and this alerts us in advance about the presence of a disease that can impact people’s health. Ie, monkeys serve as sentinel animals over the risk of being exposed to disease”, said in a note the Brazilian Society of Primatology.

Monkeys play an important role in the maintenance of forests, pollination, dispersion of native seeds, pest control and also help in the maintenance of environmental and human health.

Thus, although the virus was described for the first time in captive monkeys in Denmark, the animal considered to be a reservoir in nature has not yet been identified. Admiring a primate in the forest or even seeing monkeys in the city carries no risk of contamination with monkeypox.