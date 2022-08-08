Will I receive BRL 600 or BRL 710 TOMORROW (9)? See how to do the CONSULTA AUXÍLIO BRASIL

O Brazil aid in August will be released from tomorrow (9).

Therefore, many program beneficiaries want to know which amount of aid Brazil will receive, through consultation Aid Brazil.

Find out in this article how to consultation Aid Brazil and check the Brazil Assistance calendar.

DATAPREV CONSULTATION

THE Dataprev query can be used for Emergency Aid consultation and other information related to the Cadastro Único – CadÚnico.

Therefore, there is no option to consultation Dataprev Auxílio Brasil.

In 2020 and 2021, the website was used to consult the former Bolsa Família. For this reason, a large part of the Auxílio Brasil public – a program that replaced Bolsa Família – still seeks Dataprev website.

EMERGENCY AID

The Emergency Aid that is still available for consultation concerns old installments that were paid in previous years.

Even a specific group is entitled to shares up to BRL 3,000if they have not withdrawn the amounts paid in 2020 and 2021.

DATAPREV EMERGENCY AID

to make the Emergency Aid consultationthe citizen needs to use a Gov.br account.

The consultation Dataprev Emergency Aid is available on the Dataprev website. See the step by step below.

EMERGENCY AID CONSULTATION

THE Emergency Aid consultation can be done by following this step by step:

Access the Dataprev website ;

; Click on “Enter with Gov.br;

Enter the CPF;

Enter the password;

Click on “Login”;

If this is your first access to the platform, you will be asked for an “authorization to use data

personal data”, just click on “Authorize”.

If there is any balance available, the amount will appear on the home screen after the user enters the system.

AID BRAZIL DATAPREV

AUXÍLIO BRASIL AUGUST: will I receive R$ 600 or R$ 710 tomorrow (9)?

In summary, after the end of Bolsa Família, the Dataprev query was redirected to other functions.

Thus, there is no option for the beneficiary consult Aid Brazil on this platform.

BRAZIL AID CONSULTATION

THE consultation Aid Brazil can be done:

Fur Brazil Assistance application available for Android and IOS systems;

available for Android and IOS systems; Through number 111, Caixa Econômica. The service is from Monday to Sunday, from 7 am to 10 pm;

Through number 121, from the Ministry of Citizenship. The service is open from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 7 pm.

AID BRAZIL AUGUST

O Aid Brazil August will be paid in installments BRL 600 for all families.

The increase, announced on the eve of the elections by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), will be released until December 2022.

In addition to this amount, there is a portion of BRL 710 available to families enrolled in Auxílio Brasil and Vale Gás.

The amount of BRL 710 is made up of BRL 600 from Auxílio Brasil plus BRL 110 from Vale Gás.

NEW DATES of payment of Brazil Aid of BRL 600 and BRL 720.

BRAZIL AID CALENDAR

The payment of Auxílio Brasil begins to be released this Tuesday (9).



