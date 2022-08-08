Willian should be part of the Corinthians delegation that travels to Rio to face Flamengo

Corinthians may have a novelty in the delegation that travels to Rio de Janeiro this Monday afternoon. O My Helm found that midfielder Willian, shirt number 10 of the team, should travel with Vítor Pereira’s team.

Last week, it is worth remembering, Corinthians was working internally to get Willian and Renato Augusto back in time for the decision against the Cariocas. Both players were absent in the first leg, when Corinthians lost 2-0 at Neo Química Arena.

Renato already entered the field at the weekend, but Willian followed an intensive treatment to be able to defend the Timão this Tuesday. The player, in the duel against Botafogo, felt a tendonitis in the thigh and ended up being left out of the last two commitments of the team (Flamengo and Avaí).

Willian’s possible trip to Rio de Janeiro also accompanies rumors that the player may be leaving Timão. Last week, Vampeta claimed that the player had received proposals from European teams. O My Helm found that there is no official proposal, but that the athlete received polls.

Two days after the rumors of proposals, the portal goal stated that Corinthians shirt 10 was negotiating his return to English football. One of the clubs interested in having the player would be Fullham, from England.

Willian is trained in the basic categories of Corinthians. The player returned to Timão in 2021, after 14 years in foreign football. Counting his two passages, Willian entered the field with the Timão shirt on 85 opportunities, starting 65 of them. The player has three goals for the Parque São Jorge club and his contract is valid until December 2023.

