Willow Smith talks about slapping Will Smith at the Oscars – 07/08/2022 – Illustrated

Willow Smith, Will Smith’s eldest daughter, has decided to speak up for the first time about the moment her father took the stage at this year’s Oscars and slapped Chris Rock.

In an interview with US magazine Billboard published this week, the 21-year-old singer said the backlash of the case hasn’t shaken her as much as her own “inner demons” and that she sees her family as simply human.

“I see my entire family as human, and I love and accept them for all of their humanity,” he said. “Because of the position we are in, our humanity is sometimes not accepted, and we are expected to act in a way that is not conducive to a healthy human life and not conducive to being honest.”

The assault took place in March, during the Oscars ceremony. Chris Rock made a joke about alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss, of Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of Will Smith. She was annoyed and so Smith decided to go on stage and slap the comedian.

Smith took responsibility for the action and publicly apologized several times. After the case, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned Smith from its ceremonies for the next ten years. The actor also resigned as a member of the Academy. In addition, some of his projects, such as the movie “Emancipation”, were postponed.