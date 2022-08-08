With cancer and after chemo, Simony appears with a dejected appearance

After going through heavy chemotherapy sessions, Simony appeared dejected to send a message to fans

The singer Simony, who recently revealed that she is battling cancer, appeared dejected on social media this Monday (8), to talk to her followers about her health status. Simony, although depressed, proved to be very strong after the chemotherapy sessions carried out in the last week.

“There are days when we are more tired, because of the treatment. But I’m eating well, eating well, okay? I’m at home receiving love from my family, my children, my youngest and you. That’s it“, Simony declared.

“I know you are worried, but don’t be. It makes you want to sleep a lot, a little sleep. But I’m here, it’s okay. Always receiving positive energy from you and the usual affection”, she said, asking fans not to be anxious for news, as everything is going well.

The singer announced that she was diagnosed with bowel cancer

Recently the singer Simony cHe shared the news about his illness in a video on Instagram, alongside doctor Fernando Maluf. “Because of a language, I went to take the exams, which are very important. I had a colonoscopy that I didn’t even know we had to do from the age of 45 onwards”, says Simony. “Emphasize this well: colonoscopy. You need to take this exam, it needs to be in your checkup every year. Through this examination, I discovered cancer.”

“I am very strong, I am very confident. I never got into a fight not to win. I’m strong, I’m excited to start.”

According to doctor Fernando Maluf, the cancer is located in the final part of the intestine, close to the anus region. “This is a tumor called an epidermoid. It’s a tumor that started in this region and has some nodes. It was because of one of these nodes in the groin area that Simony realized that something was wrong”, said the doctor.

“This is a situation that has treatment, which involves chemotherapy and radiotherapy. We have great hope, based on the results of the literature and our groups, that this princess will have a happy story, for her, for her family, for all her fans and for the medical team, who will have the privilege of being able to participate in this healing process. her,” he explained.