With the approval of the partners, Vasco sells 70% of SAF to 777 Partners | vasco

Vasco’s partners approved at the General Meeting, this Sunday, the sale of 70% of SAF to 777 Partners. There were 3,898 votes to approve and 976 votes against. In the end, the club opened the Calabouço headquarters for fans to enter and celebrate the result.

See the poll numbers:

6,385 members eligible to vote

4,907 members voted

1,478 absent

3,898 (79.44%) voted yes

976 (19.89%) voted no

18 null votes (0.37%)

15 white votes (0.31%)

1 of 5 Vasco fans still outside the Dungeon — Photo: Marcelo Baltar /ge Vasco fans still outside the Dungeon — Photo: Marcelo Baltar /ge

– Fans came in droves here. Expressive vote. They understood our proposal, embraced our cause. We started a very strong partnership in football – said Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco.

– It will solve most of our problems. They know about the financial problems and that is equated with the agreement. Capital injection of R$ 700 million, reinforce football and pay debt. Transfer the debt to 777. Exceptional agreement – continued Salgado.

2 of 5 Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco, and Otto Carvalho, president of the General Assembly — Photo: Marcelo Baltar / ge Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco, and Otto Carvalho, president of the General Assembly — Photo: Marcelo Baltar / ge

The president of Vasco took the opportunity to apologize to the fan for the difficult years. He said that, this Sunday, the future of the club begins to be drawn.

– We are indebted to the fans, many years without earning anything, collect debt. I’m a businessman, I know what it is. If you don’t control a debt, with interest… Vasco doesn’t have credit. When you show the swing, everyone runs away. From now on, it will have credibility again. Today we are building the future of Vasco.

Josh Wander, managing partner and co-founder of 777 Partners, released a note celebrating the result. He was not in Rio de Janeiro to accompany the rite.

– This Sunday, August 7, 2022, marks one of the most important dates in the history of both Vasco and our company. We thank every partner, counselor, director and every Vasco who believed in our project and always supported us. We will work hard every day to ensure you remain proud of this decision,” said Josh Wander.

Voting started at 10 am this Sunday in a hybrid way. It was possible to vote online or in person, at the headquarters of Calabouço, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. In the first 30 minutes alone, Vasco had already registered more than a thousand votes, most of them remotely.

When the end of the vote was approaching, many fans started to arrive at the door of Calabouço and celebrated the result inside the headquarters. As soon as the result came out, they sang the club’s anthem and then amended several other songs.

With the sale, 777 Partners, whose majority shareholders are Americans Josh Wander and Steven Pasko, will take control of men’s, women’s and youth football starting this Monday. The group commits to invest R$700 million for 70% of SAF – 30% remains with Vasco – and to assume the club’s R$700 million debt.

3 of 5 Osório, on the left, and Roberto Duque Estrada, on the right, in the Vasco vote — Photo: Marcelo Baltar / ge Osório, on the left, and Roberto Duque Estrada, on the right, in Vasco’s vote — Photo: Marcelo Baltar / ge

– Work is now legal, bureaucratic, setting up a company. You have to transfer Vasco’s assets…. Then comes the injection of money, from 777. Process that should take about two weeks. I don’t want to give a deadline, it’s not just up to us. I want to believe that we do it quickly – said Roberto Duque Estrada, second vice general.

By contract, R$ 700 million must be invested in football over the next three years. Of this total, R$ 70 million was advanced as a bridge loan, approved by the Deliberative Council in March. That part of the money has already been used by the club.

However, the 777 still has to inject R$ 120 million in 2022. This amount will be used in hiring – still in this window or in December -, to pay salary sheets and in the expansion and modernization of the CT Moacyr Barbosa and the CT of Base Forte .

The rest of the money will be invested until 2026. From 2027 onwards, the investment will depend on sports performance. If Vasco wins important titles and achieves goals, 777 will have to make a fixed minimum investment, corrected by the IPCA. If it does not have satisfactory performance on the field, the company will have to keep the club among the top five budgets in Brazilian football.

