Without updating covid vaccines, it’s not much use to take five or more doses – 08/08/2022

In the last two and a half years, we have worked intensively in defense of vaccination, as this is the best weapon to fight infectious diseases such as covid-19.

Even with the negligence of the Federal Government, we managed to encourage the population to vaccinate en masse and we had some success, considering that the number of daily deaths dropped from more than 4 thousand to something between 100 and 300 – which is still not acceptable. However, this small victory cannot prevent us from seeing some important issues, such as the need to update immunizers, so that they are more effective against the variants that have emerged.

Vaccine companies are in a comfortable position. They continue to sell a large amount of their products and do not pay enough attention to the importance of their being renewed.

The situation of companies is comfortable. They are not demanded by scientists, the media and society as they should. I warned about the importance of updating vaccines against covid-19 earlier this year. Now, I reinforce the matter, as the coronavirus has undergone mutations (such as the ômicron variant and its subvariants) that made it more efficient in escaping the immunity generated by current vaccines and even the natural immunity, stimulated by being infected by the virus.

Without more effective vaccines to protect against variants, it is difficult to convince society to vaccinate itself every six months with immunizers that still use genetic information from the virus that emerged in Wuhan, still in 2019.

A proof that we will not have good results in convincing people to take five or six doses of an outdated vaccine is that less than 50% of the population took the booster (“third dose”), even though we know that, with the Ômicron, we can only consider someone to be fully immunized after receiving three doses.

Some people may say that scientific articles have already shown that the “boost” with an updated vaccine for the omicron variant did not generate an increase in protection, when compared to an “old” vaccine. Indeed, there are studies with this conclusion. But we cannot stop at them. We need to go a little deeper into the results and explain some very important issues, so that the understanding is clearer.

In the case of genetic vaccines — mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer — or viral vectors (AstraZeneca, Janssen), it is very complex to ensure that the genetic code inserted into them is translated into coronavirus spike proteins, in the same way that the first vaccines did. .

Think about the following, when this genetic code is made and assembled, it may happen that its final effectiveness is not the same, even if the same methodology used to produce the first vaccines is adopted, because the change of some nucleotides, which are the subunits, the DNA and RNA bricks, can affect the result, which will be the translation of the protein, responsible for stimulating the immune system to respond specifically against the part of the coronavirus that we want to attack.

For the comparative analysis of the effectiveness of the updated vaccines to be reliable with that of the first vaccines, which we still use, there is a need to guarantee the same production capacity of the spike proteins. However, published scientific works have focused on comparing the final results, which is to compare the protection induced by the new and the old vaccine.

In short: it is necessary to go back a few steps and try to understand why the updated vaccines are not more effective than the old ones. It is not enough just to repeat the technology used previously and be satisfied with the information that the protection is the same, to continue applying the immunizations we have today.

Of course, the more booster doses are given, with or without an update, the more we will activate the memory generated by immunization and previous infections, but with little improvement in vaccine effectiveness, if there is no vaccine with high potential activation of immunity against mutations. current.

Thus, we need to be more incisive in charging for these new vaccines. If a vaccine was developed in record time, there is the possibility of updating it in record time too, if the interest is of the size that made companies and countries want to raise the flag that they were the first to produce or apply a vaccine. against covid-19 — I won’t even get into the financial issue and how much companies are profiting…

The focus at this moment is to intensify campaigns so that people complete the vaccine cycle with three doses and not get used to more than 200 deaths per day.

We must inform you that people need to take the booster dose (third dose) and the fourth dose, for those who were vaccinated six months ago or more. However, we cannot just think about the present and think that in four or five months we will reach society and guide them to take the fifth dose with the same vaccine that we have today, believing that there will be mass adherence.

There are reasons why this adhesion does not happen, as people are under a constant war of disinformation, while vaccine producers continue to reap profits and show only promises, but few results.