Woman announces ‘vacancies’ of lovers for husband with salary of R$ 2 thousand

A Thai woman caused a surprise on social media with an unusual job ad: she was looking for a lover for her husband – and, apparently, she found it. Pattheema, 44, needed to hire people to help around her home, work and also wanted someone to “please her husband”. The ad hit TikTok, according to the British newspaper Daily Star – but the publication has since been taken down.

In a video, she announces the three vacancies, two for assistants and one to deal more directly with the man and the rest of the family. The requirements for the position were to be between 30 and 35 years old, to have completed high school or have a diploma and to present a negative HIV test.

The proposed salary was 15,000 baht per month (about R$2,000 at the current rate) for two office spaces and for the other person, who in addition to her husband, will take care of her and the couple’s son.

“You will be paid at least 15,000 baht a month, you will have free accommodation and meals, but you need to help me. Two will be hired to help with the paperwork work in my office and another will be hired to take care of me, my husband and my son.” she said in the video.

Pattheema promised that the atmosphere will be peaceful. “I guarantee that there will be no fighting between us. I allow my husband to choose who he wants to sleep with or be with. No schedule, he can choose alone.”

Despite the unusual job vacancy, a 33-year-old mistress considered suitable for the vacancy was found. Even though it wasn’t what her husband expected, according to the tabloid, he agreed that she could be his “little wife”.

The chosen one is a close friend of the Thai woman, who in the next few days should go out to dinner with the couple and put together the plan to take care of the family of the new bosses.