Woman is murdered inside an apartment in the North Zone of Recife; victim’s boyfriend is suspicious | Pernambuco

A woman was murdered inside an apartment in a building in Campo Grande, North Zone of Recife. The fact happened on Oliveira Fonseca Street, in the Sítio Jardins Condominium. At the crime scene, police said the suspect is her boyfriend, who is on the run. (see video above).

The victim is Renata Alves Costa, 35, who was shot in the forehead. She lived alone and had a recent relationship with the man, who is suspected of having committed the crime. His name was not released by the police.

Also according to the police, the crime would have occurred on Saturday night (6), because of the state in which the copro was found, on Sunday afternoon (7).

According to information provided by residents, Renata lived on the 16th floor of Tower B of the condominium. The case, according to the police, may have been a femicide, when a woman is killed because of a gender issue.

Neighbors were unable to inform under what circumstances the death. One of the residents reported that he always heard noises in the apartment and had already alerted the condominium to the fights.

A resident of the condominium, who asked not to be identified, said earlier this Sunday afternoon that the landlord sent a message to the residents’ WhatsApp group. He reported that “a tragedy had occurred in the building. A husband and wife quarrel.”

Also according to this resident, the movement took place around 2 pm. “When I arrived at the building, I saw police officers and the doorman in the elevator. I thought it was strange. Then I saw more police cars and fire engines arriving,” she commented.

Civilian Police and Fire Department teams were the first to arrive at the scene. Videos also show Scientific Police officers at the scene.

A team from TV Globo was at the scene of the crime and found the presence of a team from the Instituto de Medicina Legal (IML).

Inside the building, it was possible to observe many people crying. They had not been identified until the last update of this report. Relatives of the victim were very shaken and said they would not speak to the press.

Between January and June this year, the Department of Social Defense (SDS) has already registered 19,800 cases of domestic and family violence against women in the state. Of these cases, 4,400 occurred in Recife.

In 2021, on average, every seven hours a woman was a victim of femicide in Brazil, according to data from the Brazilian Public Security Forum. In this type of crime, the woman is killed because of her gender.

The crime took place on the exact date on which the Maria da Penha law turned 16. In the morning, the Pernambuco Women’s Police Department held an awareness-raising act for the end of violence against women at Marco Zero, in the center of Recife.

In early July, the case of a man, Emerson Raulino Alexandre, 50, who broke into a building and shot three people before killing himself in Boa Viagem, in the South Zone of Recife, caused a commotion.

Among the victims was his wife, Lizia Regina de Albuquerque Melo, 48, from whom he was separating, who was shot in the head. The woman died days later.

In the case of Boa Viagem, his stepdaughter, Mayara Melo, 21, and her boyfriend, Breno Felipe de Sales Machado, 28, who died after being taken to Hospital da Restauração, in Derby, Recife center.