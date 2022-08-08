Workers have R$ 562 million forgotten. Consult your situation

We know that Brazil is going through a delicate moment in many areas, but especially in the economy. Inflation makes the Brazilian purchasing power is well below average, then the bills can end up piling up as you have to buy more than you can afford.

This is a time where no one can afford to waste, lose or forget money. It is for this reason that the government is making a point of reminding Brazilians that, believe it or not, there are still values ​​that many people have forgotten to try to receive.

These numbers add up to R$ 562 million. They belong to PIS/Pasep and refer to the amounts that are accumulated because they were not redeemed by workers when they were made available, as informed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

While the Social Integration Program (PIS) was created for those who work in public companies, the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) is aimed at workers in the private sector.

The first is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal, but the second is paid by Banco do Brasil.

The government also reminds that to be entitled to receive this amount, the professional must have at least one registration, regardless of how long they have been registered, as long as it takes more than 30 days and has been for five years.

In addition, the citizen must have spent at least 39 days registered in the base year of payment. The current pay year is 2020. Therefore, the person must have worked on record for at least one month.

Those who worked all year 2020 will receive the amount maximum of the benefit: R$ 1,212, that is, a minimum wage.

The Ministry also informed that of the total amount that still needs to be paid to workers, R$ 248 million refers to PIS. There are around 252,699 people who need to receive it.

In Pasep, there are R$ 314.8 million that 596,917 people have not yet withdrawn. Despite the high number of citizens who need to receive payments, what is known so far is that more than 97% of payments have already been made.

How to withdraw?

Those who are entitled to the benefit can go in person to a Caixa or Banco do Brasil branch, depending on whether you are a public or private employee. In addition, it is also possible to send an email, use the app or phone to request payment.

What the person should remember is that if he chooses to withdraw in cash, done in person, he will need to go to one of the service units of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare.

Find out who are those no are entitled to the allowance: