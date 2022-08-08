‘Worst hell’ recalls Thaila Ayala about abortion; how to prepare grief – 08/07/2022

Actress Thaila Ayala shared, this Saturday (6), what she defined as one of the most difficult moments of her life: the loss of a baby, which happened in February 2021. Today, she is the mother of Francisco, eight months old.

At the time, she sent a three-minute audio to actress Julia Faria, her friend, breaking the news of the abortion. Very emotional, Thayla started the audio like this

“Hi, my little sister. Just passing by to let you know that I’m here in the perinatal period. No, it’s not to give birth to a child. It wasn’t this time. I hadn’t stopped to talk before because, you know me, when the bug really catches on, I go inside from the shell. I prefer to go through things alone. And I lost the baby, I went through the worst hell in my life. We thought it was going to be normal, then it didn’t”.

The actress had already spoken about this loss in October, but with less detail. The revelation came when answering an Instagram question box. The question was whether she was too afraid to face problems early in Francisco’s pregnancy.

Grief needs to be recognized

Often, grief after a miscarriage or the loss of a baby may not be validated. For any “love object” that is lost — a job, a pet, or a person — there will be suffering. Even because, often, the baby comes into existence long before being conceived or born.

“The baby exists in dreams and in life plans. During pregnancy, it is common for it to exist in the parents’ speech, being named, for example. It already exists in the parents’ imaginary and symbolic”, explains Monica Venâncio , psychologist at the University Hospital of UFBA (Federal University of Bahia) and responsible for the institution’s grief outpatient clinic.

According to her, it is for this existence that it is necessary and valid that the mourning in the face of the loss of this idealized baby can be welcomed, recognized and that it finds conditions to be elaborated.

How to elaborate mourning? Are there ways to “get over it”?

According to the experts, the verb “to overcome” is not the most appropriate, but “to live” or “to elaborate” this mourning. “When I hear that grief needs to be ‘overcome’, I have the impression that it is necessary to forget the loss and move on. the psychologist at UFBA.

According to her, it is necessary to understand that grief is a process that involves unconscious factors. “It is necessary to experience grief in order to live with the absence of a lost baby, for example”, she says.

The first step is to allow yourself to be sad, angry, or whatever other feelings arise. It’s understanding that this is part of the process. “Being aware of this is already liberating”, says Tania Alves, psychiatrist and coordinator of the Grief Outpatient Clinic at the IPq (Psychiatry Institute) at the HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo).

“Just like we change when we fall in love, it’s expected to stay that way in this moment of mourning. You’re acting within expectations, it’s not some kind of ‘crazy”, explains Alves.

Also because the loss of a baby is also the potential loss of “what could be and will never be possible to have access to”. “For this reason, the parents will need to discover what was lost with the death of that baby. And this is very unique”, says Venâncio.

There are ways to experience this grief in a healthy way, with some strategies. One of them is to create rituals for that moment. Sometimes, depending on the couple, a wake for the baby can help with the process.

You can even write a letter to him or keep a diary about what happened. Another option is to join groups of people who have gone through the same thing. The feeling of belonging, from similar reports, can help in the elaboration of mourning.

But when symptoms intensify over time, causing damage to professional and personal life, in addition to health negligence, it is necessary to seek specialized help.

“Human suffering cannot always be read as a pathology. Sadness, fears, anguish are part of human life. Therefore, the differential diagnosis between grief and depression is very important. Specialized professionals, such as psychologists and psychiatrists, can make this diagnosis differential and assess the help needed in each situation”, explains the UFBA psychologist.

* With information from a report published on 11/10/2021.