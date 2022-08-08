You are happy? Take the happiness test and be sure of the answer

Bright Side shared a very interesting image on their official TikTok profile. The drawing was developed by Danish experts and can reveal whether you are a happy person or not. The happiness test works similarly to the other challenges that have gone viral on the internet recently.

Just look at the image and say what you are able to see as a standout element. Basically, there are two options for answers, and each of them can reveal interesting data about your way of being. More than that, the happiness test aims to identify the satisfaction of your life.

Take the happiness test and be surprised.

To do the happiness test correctly, see the following rules:

1 – Open the image at a quiet time, to ensure that your attention is focused only on it;

2 – As soon as you look at the drawing, don’t delay and think about what you saw first;

3 – There are two possible answers: a bitten apple or two faces looking at each other;

4 – Don’t look at the happiness test answer before you have done the previous steps;

5 – Once you know what you saw first, just check out what it means.

Ready! Like the other personality tests, this one works based on the observation of an image file. In this case, it’s a drawing.

What does your answer on the test mean?

“If you saw two profiles first, relationships are your biggest priority in life. You may be going through a period of uncertainty with someone special.”

In practice, people who see both faces are looking for more satisfaction in life and, therefore, have not reached the peak of happiness. In contrast, people who look at the apple quickly are the happiest at the moment.

Remember that the answers only serve as a momentary guide and do not translate the feeling of your entire life.