Zé Leôncio will lose grandson after daughter-in-law aborts and hides

A bomb must happen in the next chapters of Pantanal

A bomb will happen in the next scenes of wetland: Erica (Marcela Fetter) will become pregnant with José Lucas (Iandhir Santos) and the boy will marry the girl.

For those who don’t remember, before Erika was interested in Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), but who ended up attracting her attraction was the firstborn of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). In the next scenes of Pantanal, the blonde will become pregnant with Lucas, but will soon suffer a miscarriage.

However, in Pantanal, she will not tell José Leôncio’s son, who will believe that he will be a father. When lying to the groom, the daughter of Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach) will tell the mother mother, that she should have told the truth to the pawn:

“I don’t know where I was thinking when I listened to you! I lied to the only person who was honest with me.”, says the journalist, crying disconsolately at the delicate situation. “You didn’t lie, Erica. You omitted it”, will say the mother of Erica, trying to calm the girl down. “No, I lied. I made up a story, without reason, to hide from him that our son died“, says Erika.

Even showing remorse in Pantanal, Erica she will remain silent and let the groom think he will be a father, to fulfill the wishes of the parents, who have hurriedly planned a wedding due to political interests.

“Beyond the Illusion: Ursula’s evil deeds are discovered and the villain will be rejected even by her own son: “I have the right” Tenório treats Zefa like an ox, negotiates his pass with José Leôncio and will try to make a profitable deal in “Pantanal” Pantanal: Before wild sex, Marcelo receives bomb and is devastated: “I lived a lie”

Erika’s father will support son-in-law’s name for politics

The journalist’s father, Ibraim (starring Dan Stulbach), who was initially against the relationship, after discovering the pregnancy, starts to analyze Zé Leôncio’s assets, and then changes his mind. In addition to supporting the decision for his daughter to marry José Lucas, he will also encourage their marriage, as well as think about a political future for his son-in-law. Therefore, the next scenes promise in Pantanal, as Zé Lucas went from fatherless truck driver to son of a big farmer. Of an overwhelming passion for Juma (Alanis Guillen) the husband of Erica (Marcela Fetter) and family man.