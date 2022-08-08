Zé Neto makes a gaffe and calls Manaus Belém during a show at the Amazon Arena

Manaus/AM – Zé Neto and Cristiano stirred the Amazonian crowd at the Arena da Amazônia, but one of the artists ended up committing a gaffe by confusing the city in the middle of the show that was part of the VIP Girl 2022, with Wesley Safadão and Ludmilla.

When interacting with the public, Zé Neto ended up calling Manaus Belém – capital of Pará. “I’m leaving the moths here in Belém”, he shot.

The gaffe, which can be explained because the singer performed in Belém the day before Manaus, did not go unnoticed by the public and also by internet users who watched the live of the show.

The duo arrived in Manaus and went straight from the hotel to the show, facing another trip back to São Paulo to follow the show schedule. Zé Neto thanked the Manaus public when he returned from a trip: “But yesterday what a show in Manaus. Sensational. To thank the people from Manaus, Belém and Tomé-Açu for their affection”.

Safadão and Ludmilla take the opportunity to relax in Manaus

Unlike the country people who came only for the show, Wesley Safadão and Ludmilla enjoyed Manaus a lot before performing at the Arena da Amazônia. Safadão enjoyed a ride on a luxury boat and enjoyed the beaches nearby with his wife Thyane Dantas and friends, among them Tirullipa. Ludmilla also went on a boat trip with a friend, accompanied by her wife Brunna Gonçalves. The two even went on a jet-ski along the Rio Negro.