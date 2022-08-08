Zuleica drops ‘bomb’ in Guta’s hands and truth comes out

Zuleica will reveal ‘bomb’ to Guta and she will find out she is not Marcelo’s sister

From the beginning of “Pantanal” the character gutta (Julia Dalavia) suffers for love, that’s because the young woman was enchanted by Marcelo (Lucas Leto), but soon after, he discovered that the boy would actually be his half-brother on his father’s side. The two decided not to continue the relationship, but in the next chapters of the serial this story will change and they will finally be able to live the romance.

Things will start to move when zuleica (Aline Borges) feel guilty for her son’s sadness and decide to open the game. The housewife will ‘drop a bomb’ on the young woman’s hands and reveal that Marcelo does not have the blood of Tenório (Murilo Benício). Euphoric, quickly Guta will tell her lover that they can get involved, however, the boy will be perplexed by the discovery.

“Our love is not and never was a sin, Marcelo. I’ll tell you a secret (…) We are not brothers. Because we are not children of the same father!”, he will say. Marcelo is disconcerted by the revelation and Guta questions him: “I thought you would be happy”. Marcelo will then explain that he is happy, but in shock to know that he is not Tenório’s son.

“Your mother told me this to end our suffering”, explains Guta. The boy will reflect on the sequel and will say what his mother must have felt when hiding this secret for so many years: “But it’s not easy to discover that everything I lived through was a lie. That Reno and Robes are not my brothers in fact”, he adds. Guta will try to comfort the loved one and say that nothing will change between them: “They are your brothers on your mother’s side. And you were raised together, Marcelo. And I don’t think it changes anything.”

