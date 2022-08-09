11-year-old girl accuses mother’s friend of rape

Abhishek Pratap 25 seconds ago News Comments Off on 11-year-old girl accuses mother’s friend of rape 0 Views

Pole police station facade
Man arrested by police and taken to police station (photo: Publicity/Civil Police)

An 11-year-old child accused a couple friends of her mother of sexually abusing her, in Ibi, Alto Paranaba. The man had already tried to rape the girl, while she was on vacation on a farm, in the countryside of the city.

The victim told her mother that the couple had sex and forced her to watch. They are housekeepers on the rural property mentioned by the girl.

The man, according to the child’s account, had already passed his hand on her several times, made her put her hand on his genital organ and tried to penetrate her. She would have asked to leave, but the man held her in place.

The mother noticed her daughter’s strange behavior and asked her if something had happened. In addition to reporting the sexual abuse, the girl said that the man threatened her. He claimed to have a gun and that he would kill the child’s entire family if she told him what had happened.

Suspect confesses abuse and threatens

Horrified by her daughter’s report, the woman contacted the suspect, who is 56 years old. Over the phone, he confessed to the rape but tried to intimidate the victim’s mother in two ways. First, he said that if he was arrested, when he got out of his chair, he would kill her children or even herself. Afterwards, he took the victim’s sister back to the city and would be armed.

As the woman was not intimidated, the Military Police were called and arrested the man on the farm. He handed over the loaded gun, without documentation.

The abused minor underwent examinations. There is no evidence that her sister was also raped.

What does the pedophilia law say?

Pedophilia itself is not considered a crime, as it is framed as a psychopathology framework. By law, sexual abuse, rape, sexual exploitation, sexual exploitation in tourism, Internet sexual harassment and child pornography are considered crimes or sexual violence against children and adolescents.

What is rape versus vulnerable?

The crime of rape against a vulnerable person is provided for in article 217-A of the Brazilian Penal Code. The text prohibits the practice of sexual intercourse or other lewd acts with a minor under 14 years of age, under penalty of imprisonment from 8 to 15 years.

In paragraph 1 of the same article, the condition of vulnerable is understood for people who do not have the necessary discernment to perform the act, due to illness or mental deficiency, or who for some reason cannot defend themselves.

However, if the assault results in bodily harm of a serious nature or if the victim is between 14 and 17 years old, the penalty ranges from eight to 12 years in prison. And if the conduct results in death, the sentence jumps to 12 to 30 years in prison.

What is the culture of pedophilia?

The culture of pedophilia is a term created to define how society accepts and even encourages the sexualization of children and adolescents, in addition to encouraging the infatilization of adult women.

This can be present from song lyrics to movie plots.

How to report violence against women?

  • call 180 to help victims of abuse.
  • in cases of emergency, call 190.

What does the law on rape in Brazil say?

According to the Brazilian Penal Code, in its article 213, in the wording given by Law 2015, of 2009, rape “constrains someone, through violence or serious threat, to have sexual intercourse or to practice or allow another person to be practiced with him/her. lewd act.”

Article 215 includes sexual violation through fraud. This means “having carnal intercourse or performing another lewd act with someone, through fraud or other means that impedes or hinders the victim’s free expression of will”.

What is sexual harassment?

What is rape versus vulnerable?

The crime of rape against a vulnerable person is provided for in article 217-A. The text prohibits the practice of sexual intercourse or other lewd acts with a minor under 14 years of age, under penalty of imprisonment from 8 to 15 years.

In paragraph 1 of the same article, the condition of vulnerable is understood for people who do not have the necessary discernment to perform the act, due to illness or mental deficiency, or who for some reason cannot defend themselves.

Penalties for crimes against sexual freedom

The penalty for those who commit the crime of rape can range from six to 10 years in prison. However, if the assault results in bodily harm of a serious nature or if the victim is between 14 and 17 years old, the penalty ranges from eight to 12 years in prison. And if the crime results in death, the sentence jumps to 12 to 30 years in prison.

the pity for sexual violation by fraud from two to six years in prison. If the crime is committed with the aim of obtaining economic advantage, a fine is also applied.

In case of crime of sexual harassmentthe penalty provided for in Brazilian law is detention of one to two years.

What is rape culture?

How to report violence against women?

  • call 180 to help victims of abuse.
  • in cases of emergency, call 190.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

American with 13-meter nails breaks world record and reveals why she hasn’t cut them in 25 years

Diana Armstrong, an American from Minnesota (USA), broke the world record for the longest female …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved