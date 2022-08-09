11-year-old girl accuses mother’s friend of rape

Man arrested by police and taken to police station (photo: Publicity/Civil Police) An 11-year-old child accused a couple friends of her mother of sexually abusing her, in Ibi, Alto Paranaba. The man had already tried to rape the girl, while she was on vacation on a farm, in the countryside of the city.

The victim told her mother that the couple had sex and forced her to watch. They are housekeepers on the rural property mentioned by the girl.

The man, according to the child’s account, had already passed his hand on her several times, made her put her hand on his genital organ and tried to penetrate her. She would have asked to leave, but the man held her in place.

The mother noticed her daughter’s strange behavior and asked her if something had happened. In addition to reporting the sexual abuse, the girl said that the man threatened her. He claimed to have a gun and that he would kill the child’s entire family if she told him what had happened.

Suspect confesses abuse and threatens

Horrified by her daughter’s report, the woman contacted the suspect, who is 56 years old. Over the phone, he confessed to the rape but tried to intimidate the victim’s mother in two ways. First, he said that if he was arrested, when he got out of his chair, he would kill her children or even herself. Afterwards, he took the victim’s sister back to the city and would be armed.

As the woman was not intimidated, the Military Police were called and arrested the man on the farm. He handed over the loaded gun, without documentation.

The abused minor underwent examinations. There is no evidence that her sister was also raped.