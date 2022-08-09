1964 coup was given by Congress, says Bolsonaro in podcast

posted on 08/08/2022 21:31



(credit: Playback/Twitter)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again criticized, this Monday (8/8), the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and Petrobras. According to the president, most court ministers have a “left bias”. Bolsonaro also denied the military’s participation in the 1964 coup, which he blamed on the National Congress.

“The STF cannot legislate, practice judicial activism. Ministers interfere and cannot. Judicial activism is present in Brazil”, said the president while participating in the Flow Podcast. “What was the arrest of (federal deputy) Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ)? He said many things that I condemn, but he is not a minister who decides to open an investigation, decides to investigate and decides to punish the guy”, he added.





According to Bolsonaro, the magistrates are “in favor of disarmament, but do not give up an armored car”. Regarding the 1964 coup, the president denied that it was carried out by the military and said that it was all carried out within the Constitution.

“It wasn’t the military who ousted João Goulart, it was the National Congress,” Bolsonaro said. “There was not a foot in the door, because the blows are carried out with the foot in the door, with shooting, with a wall. It was all in accordance with the Federal Constitution of 1946, nothing outside that area”, he continued. The president also defended that the military regime had “pros and cons” and that “no regime is perfect”.

Regarding Petrobras, the president criticized the state-owned company’s profit and the difficulty it has in making changes to its command. Bolsonaro also stated that the International Parity Price (PPI) does not need to be revoked. “I change a minister at the stroke of a pen, 30 minutes I publish a official diary extra. Not Petrobras, it takes about 45 days on average,” he said.