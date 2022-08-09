25-year-old SBT actress dies in tragic car accident

Actress is known in Brazil for series shown by SBT

Died at the age of 25, this past Sunday (07), the young actress Aranza Pena. According to information provided by the website Latin star, she was the victim of a car accident in the city of Salinas Cruz, in the state of Oaxaca, in southern Mexico. She ended up losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a pole.

The local emergency services were unable to find her alive. Aranza Peña was very popular with young talent at Televisa. She was studying theater at the station’s artistic training school, CEA, and had already participated in some productions, such as A Rosa dos Milagres (La Rosa de Guadalupe), a hugely successful religious series, broadcast in Brazil by SBT between 2018 and 2019. .

Among other works by the actress, the sitcom Como dice el dicho and the musical series Esta historia me suena stand out.

DEATH BY INFARCTION

The gaucho actor Sirmar Antunes died on the morning of last Saturday (06), at the age of 67. He was currently living at Casa dos Artistas Riograndense and had a 50-year career in theater and cinema in the state. He had a heart attack around 6 am and couldn’t resist.

Sirmar Antunes was born in Porto Alegre, he started his artistic career as a theater actor in 1970, and lived in São Paulo, where he worked in Band and in Casa Aberta Leide das Neves, as a volunteer, becoming an art educator for lower-income young people in the theater area.

Zefa de Pantanal has a fight with the soap opera actress behind the scenes, explodes with accusation and denounces: “It is not true” Famous actor denounces fight with Silvio Santos backstage at SBT and what the presenter did to him Sandra Annenberg has gone to the exposed rival, leaves the Globo Repórter studios and confirms change after years

In cinema, he joined the cast of classic works such as O Dia em que Dorival Facerou a Guarda, Netto Perde sua Alma and Lua de Outubro. The actor was called an “arts worker” for his performance, in his artistic career, functions as an illuminator and director. He portrayed part of the history of black people and artists in Rio Grande do Sul.