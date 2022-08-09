5 airlines that offer free hotels to those who have long connections on their flights

It is not always possible to get a direct flight to your destination, and we are often forced to wait hours at the airport for a connection. Bad, huh? What a lot of people don’t know is that some airlines offer free hotels to passengers who are forced to wait hours for a connecting flight.

That’s right! If you have already purchased the air ticket and you have a trip booked with one of the companies mentioned in this article, and your trip includes a stopover for many hours at the airport, try to contact the company to find out if you are entitled to the benefit of free hotel stay – after all, to get such a bonus, you need to follow some rules that we will see below.

1. Emirates

In addition to accommodation, Emirates also provides transfers to the hotel and meals in Dubai for its passengers, who need to participate in the Dubai Connect program.

The program is available to passengers of any class, whether First, Business or Economy. However, the terms and conditions of the offer say that it will be determined based on the payment of a minimum fare type for your Emirates flight.

The services are for passengers with a stopover between 10 and 24 hours.

If there is another connecting flight before yours, to the same destination, you will lose eligibility for the program.

The reservation must be made at least 24 hours before the flight to Dubai.

For more information, check out all program terms on the company’s website.

2. Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways is another company that offers accommodation, food, transfers and entry visa for those who have a long connection in Doha and meet the following criteria:

There must be no other connection to the same destination with less than eight hours available.

Transit time in Doha should be between 8 and 24 hours.

Not valid for flights to or from Kuwait and Muscat (Oman).

According to the company’s website, however, not all rates are eligible for the service and fees may apply. Check all the information here.

3. Air China

To qualify for a free stay (with breakfast) with Air China, you must connect overnight within a 24-hour period. And more:

Valid for the company’s internal and international flights in the cities of Beijing, Chengdu, Dalian, Hangzhou and Shanghai.

When booking the ticket, contact the airline to book the hotel.

Not valid for N class fares (economy superdeal).

More information on the company website.

4. Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines offers up to two nights of hotel and food in the city of Istanbul. The rules are as follows:

Connection time for economy class passengers must be at least 12 hours; and 9 hours for executives.

If there is a connecting flight to the same destination before this period, the service cannot be used.

Valid for international flights operated by the company in Istanbul.

Check if you can be part of the program here.

5. Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines says on its website that it will “facilitate hotel accommodation” for passengers who have a transit/entry visa, in addition to offering transfer service from Addis Ababa Airport to those who adhere to the following rules:

Have a connection between 8 and 24 hours.

Do not have another immediate connection available.

other companies

In addition to the airlines we have already mentioned, there are others that offer the same type of service, but each with its own rules: Hainan Airlines, Gulf Air, Etihad Airways and China Southern, for example.

As airlines change their rules from time to time, it is important to contact them when purchasing your airline ticket to see if the conditions are still valid. Oh, and these offers are related to connections, regardless of flight delays or cancellations – in this case, the passenger may also be entitled to free accommodation and meals.

Did you already know about the free hotel benefits on long-haul flights? Tell us here if you’ve already taken advantage of this offer or if you know another company that offers the same service.