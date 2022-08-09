5 USED cars with automatic transmission; amounts up to BRL 30,000

O automatic transmission indisputably ended up falling in the taste of Brazilians. Among newer car models, this type of box has become common to the detriment of manuals. In the case of used, it is still possible to opt for a model with automatic transmission.

Read more: Choose a car seat and discover your personality type

But it is important to point out that, with the economic crisis, there was also a lack of semiconductors, which made the mission of buying a new car almost impossible for a large part of the population. The good news is that there are entry models used in the range of R$ 30 thousand and with automatic transmission.

List of used cars with automatic transmission up to BRL 30,000

Here’s a list of newer used cars with automatic transmission for those who want to get away from very old models:

1. Honda Fit

Both the 2003 and 2004 models brought as an innovation the CVT gearbox, a type of gearbox without fixed gears capable of exploiting the engine’s strength well, in order to maintain its ideal rotation in each situation. In this case, the 20007 model can be a good option!

2. Chevrolet Corsa Classic

The Corsa Classic automatic has good attributes, such as the box that brings sports modes and for low-grip floors. The manufacturer is known for offering automatic transmissions in its line, which also includes the Astra, Vectra and the imported Omega.

3. Vokswagen Bora

The model from the year 2008 has a six-speed automatic transmission. It was in this utility that the implementation of the Aisin box, found in many models today, became popular. An example of them is the Golf, one of the most valued vehicles in the used market.

4. Nissan Livina

Because it is considered a “minivan”, the automatic car is ideal for families with many members. The gearbox is four-speed and the engine is 1.8, whose performance is moderate. A negative point can be the fuel consumption, considered high compared to other models.

5. Toyota Corolla

The ninth generation of the Toyota Corolla was one of the models that helped to popularize the automatic transmission and, therefore, it could not be left out of our list. Despite the reputation of good durability, it is important to pay attention to the car’s history so as not to have any unpleasant surprises.