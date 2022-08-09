9 eye problems that the disease can generate







Sequelae of monkey pox Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

At monkey pox sequelae, a disease that continues to spread around the world and increasingly worries the scientific community, are generally not serious. Symptoms of the disease, which tends to be benign, last a few days and then go away. However, in some cases, the infection can cause more lasting harm to patients.

According to the ophthalmologist, Dr. Leôncio Queiroz Neto, a specialist at the Penido Burnier Institute in Campinas, the consequences of monkeypox can damage eye health. The main risk groups are children, immunosuppressed and pregnant women. “The disease is already well known by the medical community. Evidence of this is the various scientific studies that have been carried out since monkeypox appeared in Africa”, he comments.

The ophthalmologist states that the nine eye changes resulting from monkeypox sequelae and their respective frequencies listed by the scientific community are:

Enlargement of periocular lymph nodes – 75% Formation of vesicles in the orbit and around the eyes – 25% Blepharitis – 30% Conjunctivitis – 30% Conjunctival focus lesion – 17% Corneal ulcer – 4% Photophobia or aversion to light – 22.5% Keratitis (inflammation of the cornea) 3.6% to 7.5% Vision loss – 10% in primary infections and 5% in secondary infections.

To prevent this from happening, Dr. Queiroz also separated some simple measures to prevent the consequences of monkeypox and the disease itself. Check out:

Wash your hands often;

Avoid taking your hands to your eyes;

Keep your eyes lubricated;

In case of diagnosis of monkeypox or discomfort in the eyes, consult a specialist;

Do not use eye drops on your own. Every medication has side effects that can be dangerous.

Remembering that contagion can occur through pillowcases, sheets, towels and cutlery used by a patient or through contact with secretions from skin lesions, saliva or droplets from the respiratory tract. “It is enough to touch one of these elements and take your hands to your eyes to contract the virus and contaminate the eyeball”, concludes the ophthalmologist.