Abel Ferreira excited. The clone of Gustavo Scarpa arrived at Palmeiras: Bruno Tabata – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



“If you can buy it, buy it.”



This was Abel Ferreira’s sentence in relation to Bruno Tabata, still in early 2021, when the Palmeiras board learned that Gustavo Scarpa would not renew his contract. And he would be gone, in 2023.



And in the coach’s definition, Tabata is the ideal player to replace Scarpa. With even the possibility of the Brazilian club profiting, by reselling him to Europe, since he is only 25 years old.

Negotiating with Sporting, from Portugal, was not easy. The management of the Portuguese club wanted to continue with the Brazilian player. But it is going through a financial crisis. And the harassment from Palmeiras only increased over the months.

As the blog anticipated yesterday, the contract was signed.

It was bought for 4.5 million euros, around R$ 23.6 million. More possible 500 thousand euros, about R$ 2.6 million, according to goals, such as matches as a starter.

He arrived in Brazil last week, underwent medical examinations. And today he has trained as a Palmeiras athlete.

Abel Ferreira has admiration for the left-handed midfielder, who plays on the right, has a lot of technique and speed, since the time he was coach of Sporting’s base. And he accompanied the Brazilian when he played in the small Portimonense.

The coach went to train PAOK, from Greece and indicated the player as a reinforcement. Only Sporting signed him.





Upon learning that Gustavo Scarpa wanted to have the experience of working in Europe, Abel received the indication of several possible athletes. Football executive Anderson Barros had the name of Bruno Tabata as one of the targets. Which made the Palmeirense coach very happy.

The midfielder started at América Mineiro, left Atlético Mineiro fighting. With very low salaries, he got it right with Portimonense. And he went to Europe.

Its main feature is the frame. Alternating quick taps, sprints and throws. Hit the ball very well.

His style even resembles Gustavo Scarpa.

If Palmeiras manage to eliminate Atlético Mineiro, it will be a reinforcement for Libertadores da América. He will already be registered in the Brazilian.

“When I heard about the interest, I already told Sporting that I wanted to come here. There were long days of negotiation. I always made my will very clear and I’m very happy that everything went well”, he said to the social networks of the palm trees.

His arrival reassures Abel Ferreira.

The coach will have six months to adapt him, prepare him for the difficult mission of replacing Gustavo Scarpa.

He will have to undergo a readaptation. Because at Sporting I was improvised as a player on the side of the field. Abel wants him like Scarpa, taking turns at midfielder and winger.





The signing left the Portuguese coach very excited.

Scarpa’s departure caused great concern in the Technical Committee.

But Palmeiras managed to find their clone, in Portugal…