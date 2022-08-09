About R$ 25 billion are waiting for workers who contributed with PIS/Pasep | National Journal

PIS/Pasep: see how to withdraw delayed allowances

Retired João Eustáquio Lima worked with a formal contract in the 1970s and 1980s. Now, he went to a Caixa branch to find out if he was entitled to PIS/Pasep quotas, but discovered that he had already withdrawn the money.

“It’s a very long time, isn’t it? At the time, that’s what we did: we retired, we already went to the INSS and we were already oriented towards that. Everything related to PIS was removed”, he explains.

Those who worked with a formal contract in the private sector or as a public servant in the years from 1971 to 1988 are entitled to the benefit. Before, the amount could only be withdrawn in specific cases, such as retirement or serious illness. But in 2019, a provisional measure began to allow all participants registered in the fund to withdraw the amounts in full.

But few people went to get the money. There are more than 10 million people who are leaving almost R$ 25 billion sitting in the bank. The problem is that the amount will only be available until 2025. After that, the money will go back to government accounts.

On August 1st, the Federal Public Defender’s Office requested that Caixa Econômica Federal communicate the beneficiaries who are entitled to the withdrawal.

“From the moment that PIS/Pasep was extinguished and all resources were migrated to the FGTS, it is up to the federal government and Caixa Econômica Federal to give citizens wide publicity about this right. That he has this deposit, he has this resource in his favor, and that he has a deadline to withdraw. Because, upon reaching the deadline, which is 2025, this money will become the property of the Union and the worker will lose the right to withdraw”, says André Porciúncula, national defender of Human Rights.

Checking the balance can be done at Caixa branches, lottery shops, bank communication channels or through the FGTS application.

Whoever is entitled to the benefit and is a Caixa account holder, the credit may have been carried out automatically. For those who have the Citizen Card, withdrawals can be made at self-service, lottery and Caixa Aqui correspondents, for amounts of up to R$3,000; and for those who do not have a link with the bank, the withdrawal of money must be made at a Caixa branch, taking a photo document.

If the account holder has already died, legal beneficiaries must go to a Caixa branch with the death certificate and a document proving the family ties, such as a declaration of dependents entitled to the death pension issued by the INSS, or the court order designating the successor/representative or even inventory. Money that can get a lot of people out of the grip.

“First because it is a right of people and, second, because this money ending up in the hands of people who are, let’s say, in greater financial need at the moment, basically becomes the essential consumption of families, which makes the economy spin, generates jobs, generates income for everyone”, highlights UFMG economics professor Rafael Ribeiro.