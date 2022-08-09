Accident on the Ring leaves influencer seriously injured; know who the victim is

The accident in the early hours of this Monday (8), which left one dead, on the Ring Road , in Belo Horizonte, also seriously injured Gabriel Marinho, a digital influencer and resident of the capital of Minas Gerais. Known as “Gabriel Rangangan”, the young man has 305,000 followers on Instagram.

Through social networks, Gabriel shares videos of maneuvers on motorcycles. It was he who was riding the motorcycle at the time of the accident. He needed to be taken to the João XXIII Emergency Hospital, where he will undergo surgery throughout the day.

The influencer also went viral on social media with the phrase “you like cheese”, pronounced almost in whistles. Like his back, Cristiano Mendes, who died at the time of the accident, Gabriel was raised in the Maria Virgínia neighborhood, in the Northeast region of Belo Horizonte.

The Military Police confirmed the victims of the accident.

+ Government plans to remove pillars from the railway viaduct on the Ring Road

latest accidents

June 8th: An accident left two dead at the height of the Betânia neighborhood, towards Rio de Janeiro. A car and a motorcycle collided, with both occupants of the smaller vehicle falling. A truck coming right behind dragged the motorcycle driver and ran over the person who was on the back. Both died.

June 10: Two people died and six others were injured. in an accident involving eight vehicles on the Ring Road, on the way down from the Betânia neighborhood, in the western region of Belo Horizonte. The accident, which took place around 7:15 pm, caused 5 km of congestion in the direction of Vitória (ES).

June 16: Two accidents in a row. First, a Honda Civic crashed into a horse on the Anel Rodoviário marginal, towards Rio de Janeiro, at the height of the Dom Bosco neighborhood. The animal died on the spot. The vehicle overturned and ended up in the middle of the avenue., in the Caiçaras neighborhood, in the Northwest region of BH. The second accident occurred after the Military Highway Police closed the lane and a truck with a heavy load hit two cars and another truck in the diversion maneuver, causing five vehicles to pile up.

June 21th: Accident involving a truck and a minibus at the time of the Betânia neighborhood, in the western region of BH, it left one injured and a partial ban on both directions of the road, which lasted for at least 3 hours and caused up to 9 km of congestion.

June 25th: A 22-year-old lost control of his car on a curvehit a pole and died at KM 465 of the Anel Rodoviário, in the São Francisco neighborhood.

June 27: A man, whose age has not been released, died after being hit by a car on the Ring Road, in Belo Horizonte. The accident was in the direction of Vitória, around 7:10 pm, under the viaduct with Avenida Antônio Carlos Luz.

July 13: A cart overturned on top of ten houseson the banks of the Belo Horizonte Ring Road, leaving a trail of destruction and at least three injured people taken to the hospital, two of them children.

June 18: Two accidents on the same day. A car overturned on the Ring Road, at the height of Vila da Luz, in the Northeast region of Belo Horizonte. Later, a 20-year-old man was trapped in the wreckage of the car he was driving during an accident on the Ring Road, on BR-381, towards Vitória (ES). He lost control of the vehicle, which hit a pole and then flipped over. The collision occurred after the San Francisco viaduct. According to the Fire Department, the driver was the only occupant of the car.

July 20: It was registered a crash involving three vehicles heading towards Rio de Janeiro. There were no deaths.

July, 22: Two elderly people were injured after an accident on the Ring Road, towards Vitória, in the Goiânia neighborhood, in the Northeast region of Belo Horizonte. According to the Military Police (PM), a witness reported that a truck collided with the back of a Fiat Strada, around 1 pm, at km 458. After the accident, the driver of the smaller vehicle lost control of the steering wheel. and crashed into a Volkswagen Sloop

July 23: Six people were injured in an accident between two cars on the Ring Road, at the height of the Caiçara neighborhood, in the Northwest region of Belo Horizonte. The accident took place this Saturday morning (23). The crash took place in the direction of Vitória shortly after Pedro II Avenue. According to the Fire Department, everyone involved in the accident was already out of the vehicles and two of them asked for medical attention. They were taken to Risoleta Tolentino Neves Hospital, in Venda Nova. One of them had a suspected fracture of the thumb and left hand.