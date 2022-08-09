Action RPG ‘Stormrite’ announced for Xbox Game Pass



Well, this one came out of nowhere! After browsing our Twitter feeds this afternoon we came across ‘ stormrite ‘ from studio Kelechi Apakama, an action RPG that could even make its way to Xbox Game Pass.

The developers have teased so much in a new tweet showcasing the game. It looks like a PC and Xbox release is definitely in the pipeline, with the developer also hinting at something else, with “Or maybe even Game Pass?” like a little extra food to think about here:

Hi there, @Xbox players 👋 This is our indie game, Stormrite! Will you be playing this on Xbox Series X | S , or Xbox One? Or maybe even Game Pass? RT & Follow if yes 😉#gaming #indiegame #gamedev #gamepass #xbox pic.twitter.com/kDE5k09gbM — Stormrite | PC & Xbox | Wishlist on Steam now! 👇 (@StormriteGame) August 8, 2022

Fortunately, a Steam page is now available for Stormrite that tells us more about what to expect from the game itself. Here’s a quick rundown from the developer of what the team aims to achieve, gameplay-wise, with this open-world action RPG:

Stormrite is a fully single-player third-person experience. Your time will be spent on fascinating quests, exploring the realm of Redreach and using various weapons and fighting techniques to eliminate your enemies. The three main fighting styles are melee, ranged, and magic. However, within each of these three categories, there are multiple weapon/combat style options to choose from. For example, ranged players can opt for a traditional bow and arrow loadout, they can opt for a more clunky but powerful crossbow style, or even a hybrid melee loadout utilizing agility, daggers and throwing knives. . Magic users can choose to cast spells that directly affect their enemies, summon companions to fight, or manipulate the very fabric of the world around them. You can also cast spells at each other, resulting in some very interesting interactions that can be used to increase your options in combat.

Melee users also have plenty of options, with 5 fighting styles (and counting) to choose from and skills to aid in your battles.

For now, Stormrite has no release window other than “soon”, yes, pretty vague there. Still, after seeing this one, we’re really intrigued to see where it goes, especially if the team confirms the Xbox Game Pass release.

What do you think of Stormrite? Excited to see more? Let us know below!