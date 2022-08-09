Actor suffers car accident, dies at 83 and daughter detonates suffering

Actor beloved in Brazil dies at 83 years of age after car accident

Actor Roger E. Mosley, 83 years old, native of Los Angeles, well known and loved in Brazil because of his role as helicopter pilot Theodoro Calvin, most famous as ‘TC’, from the hit series of the 1980s ‘Magnum’, died yesterday afternoon, Sunday (07).

The news of the death was given by his daughter, Ch-a Mosley on social media, more specifically on Facebook. According to her, her father was involved in a car accident last week. Therefore, her condition was critical.

Still according to her, the actor Roger E. Mosley was without the movements of the shoulders down.

“He was surrounded by his family at the time he peacefully transcended. We will never be able to adequately express our grief for such a wonderful man. He would hate any crying done in his name. It’s time to celebrate the legacy he left for all of us.”

He continued: “I love you daddy. You loved me too. I will take care of Mom, her love for almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Take a rest”.

ROGER E. MOSLEY’S CAREER.

The actor starred in several productions, such as over 150 episodes of ‘Magnum’ alongside Tom Selleck in the adventure series, which aired for eight seasons from 1980 to 1988, as stated above.

Furthermore, the artist also made an appearance in a ‘reboot’ of the highly successful show, as another character, ‘John Booky’.

And it doesn’t stop there, Roger E. Mosley played the role of Coach Ricketts in the comedy called ‘Hangin with Mr. Cooper’ from the 1990s.

He also appeared in ‘Sanford and Son’, ‘Love Boat’, ‘Kojak’, ‘The Rockford Files’, ‘Starsky and Hutch’ and several other TV series.