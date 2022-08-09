Actress Anne Heche is in a coma: ‘Extremely critical condition’







Anne Heche, 53, is in critical condition after car accident Photo: Disclosure

Actress Anne Heche has been in a coma since she was in a car accident in Los Angeles.

In a statement, a rep for the actress gave more details, saying that her health was “extremely critical”.

“At this time, Anne is in an extremely critical condition. She has significant lung injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since the accident,” the statement reads.

The same representative said last Saturday, 6, that the family asked for positive thoughts and prayers for the actress.

Heche was hospitalized on Friday, the 5th, after driving her car over a house, destroying the wall and entering the room of the residence. Her car caught fire in the collision.

The website TMZ found that Heche was speeding after being involved in another accident, in the garage of a building, shortly before colliding with the house. It would all have started when she crashed into a garage, and when people approached, the actress sped up and fled the scene.

The 53-year-old actress has a long career in films and series, starting in the 1980s in the soap opera Another world. She starred in films like Donnie Brasco (1997), I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), the remake of Psychosis (1998) and Six Days, Seven Nights (1998), in which he was a love interest for Harrison Ford. But from there, her film career was affected, in a prejudiced way, when she took over her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

Years later, she came out as bisexual, as she became involved with a camera assistant and, later, James Tupper, her love interest in the series. Men in Trees, with whom he had a son. The 2006 series, by the way, was its biggest success and anticipated a plot model successfully reprized until today, see Virgin River on Netflix.

On TV, she also did Ally McBeal, Hung, say, aftermath, The Brave and Chicago PDamong many other attractions.